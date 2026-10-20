2026 World Series MVP: Chourio, Contreras Open As Favorites; Caminero Third

It's arguably the MVP award that matters most — World Series MVP.

Let's see the odds for who is favored to win the award at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Oct. 20.

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2026 World Series MVP Odds

What To Know: Chourio has yet to hit his stride this postseason. He is batting .171 with a .211 OBP. However, he does have two home runs and a team-high seven RBIs in 35 at-bats, and is viewed as arguably the Brewers' most clutch star batter.

What To Know: Contreras was firmly in the running to win NLCS MVP in Milwaukee's sweep of the Dodgers. He's batting a stellar .367 this postseason, with 11 hits, three home runs and five RBIs in 30 at-bats. He is also sporting a .457 OBP. He leads the Brewers in each of those categories outside of RBIs (Chourio).

What To Know: Caminero is leading the Rays in OBP this postseason (.351). He has one home run, nine hits and four RBIs in 33 at-bats. His 2-run jack in Game 6 of the NLCS gave the Rays a 5-1 lead, as they cruised in that game, clinching the series.

What To Know: Arguably the best pitcher in baseball and a shoo-in for the National League Cy Young. He's yet to earn a win in two starts this postseason, however. He's only lasted a total of 8.1 innings in those two starts, and is sporting 3.24 ERA with 11 strikeouts and four walks.

What To Know: Turang has had at least one hit in six of the Brewers' eight playoff games. He's batting .222 with one home run, two RBIs and seven walks in 27 postseason at-bats.

What To Know: Diaz has starred for the Rays this postseason. He's batting .308 with 12 hits, four RBIs and two home runs in 39 at-bats. He has at least a hit in eight of Tampa Bay's nine games.