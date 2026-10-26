Major League Baseball
World Series Game 3 Live Updates, Score: Can The Rays Finally Stop The Brewers?
Major League Baseball

World Series Game 3 Live Updates, Score: Can The Rays Finally Stop The Brewers?

Updated: Oct 26, 2026 - 5:21 PM ET

The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to take a three-game lead while the Tampa Bay Rays are looking for their first win in this World Series. 

Game 3 of the 2026 World Series shifts to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, where the Rays hope starting pitcher Freddy Peralta can stop his former teammates. After two wins in Milwaukee at American Family Field, the Brewers will lean on lefty Robert Gasser to take another step toward its first World Series title.

Follow along for the top moments and highlights of Game 3 of the 2026 World Series. 

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5:21p ET

Brewers vs. Rays Game 3 Live Scoreboard

5:19p ET

Brewers Lineup: No Changes vs. Peralta

5:16p ET

Rays Game 3 Lineup: Aranda, Hicks Benched

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