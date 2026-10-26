Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball World Series Game 3 Live Updates, Score: Can The Rays Finally Stop The Brewers? Updated: share facebook x reddit link

The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to take a three-game lead while the Tampa Bay Rays are looking for their first win in this World Series.

Game 3 of the 2026 World Series shifts to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, where the Rays hope starting pitcher Freddy Peralta can stop his former teammates. After two wins in Milwaukee at American Family Field, the Brewers will lean on lefty Robert Gasser to take another step toward its first World Series title.

Follow along for the top moments and highlights of Game 3 of the 2026 World Series.

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Sort By Oldest 5:21p ET Brewers vs. Rays Game 3 Live Scoreboard 5:19p ET Brewers Lineup: No Changes vs. Peralta 5:16p ET Rays Game 3 Lineup: Aranda, Hicks Benched

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