Major League Baseball
Brewers Watch Party Ticket In Milwaukee Rivals Game 4 Price At Tropicana Field
Major League Baseball

Brewers Watch Party Ticket In Milwaukee Rivals Game 4 Price At Tropicana Field

Published Oct. 27, 2026 4:59 p.m. ET

With the Milwaukee Brewers pulling ahead to a 3-0 World Series lead over the Tampa Bay Rays, the pressure is on heading into Game 4. That intensity is driving a massive surge in fan demand, whether it's to grab a seat in the stands at Tropicana Field or join a packed home-turf watch party.

However, secondary ticket markets for the live game in St. Petersburg aren't seeing extreme price spikes, with entry-level tickets starting around $724. Meanwhile, back in Milwaukee, fans are packing American Family Field for tonight's stadium watch party, eager to see their team capture its first World Series title in franchise history.

According to TickPick secondary market listings, intense local demand for the home watch party has pushed ticket prices so high that it exceeds seats for the actual game at Tropicana Field. Resale tickets for American Family Field start around $519, with premium spots in Section 220 climbing up to $1,017.

While securing a live seat at Game 4 starts at a steep $724, top-tier watch party passes in Milwaukee are commanding upwards of $1,000 on the secondary market. This price overlap underscores the massive local appetite to share the championship excitement on home turf.

Excitement couldn’t be higher for a Brewers fan base hoping to finally remove their team from the list of franchises without a World Series title. Now in firm control after Monday night’s 10-1 victory, the Brewers have a chance to make history.

Third-year manager Pat Murphy has won over 60% of his games since taking over in 2024, securing three consecutive NL Central titles. With the team in possession of the league’s best regular-season record and first Brewers' pennant since 1982, fans are backing the team at the ticket office.

Still, finishing the series is what matters most. All eyes now shift to Game 4 to see if they can wrap it up and make history, with both local watch parties and Tropicana Field expected to be packed.

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