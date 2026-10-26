Inside The Brewers' Relentless 8-Run Fifth Inning That Made World Series History

The Milwaukee Brewers might just be unstoppable, and the fifth inning on Monday night was a perfect example.

Milwaukee scored eight runs in Game 3 of the 2026 World Series, giving it a 10-0 lead over the Tampa Bay Rays. The Brewers' relentless lineup made history in multiple ways.

The Brewers became the first-ever team to score eight runs with two outs in World Series history and the second ever to do it in the postseason, after the Dodgers scored 10 in the first inning against the Braves in the 2020 National League Championship Series.

Garrett Mitchell had an RBI single and scored on Cooper Pratt's two-run double. (Getty Images)

The Brewers' eight runs in the fifth inning tied the most in World Series history without a home run. Two other teams have done that before: the 2001 Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 6 against the New York Yankees and the 1921 New York Giants in Game 3 against the Yankees.

Jackson Chourio was the star of the show with two hits in the inning. He started the game 4-for-4, becoming the fourth player ever with four hits in the first five innings of a World Series game.

Here is how the inning unfolded:

Lefty Cam Booser entered the game in relief of Rays starter Freddy Peralta, who left the bases loaded and two outs.

Brice Turang greeted Booser with a single that brought home Jackson Chourio and Christian Yelich. Then, Garrett Mitchell's single scored William Contreras. Next was a Cooper Pratt double that saw Turang and Mitchell cross the plate, before another double by Sal Frelick drove in Pratt to come in.

Frelick's double led to another pitching change, with Cole Sulser replacing Booser. Hamilton then singled and Frelick scored.

To cap the scoring, Chourio doubled for his second hit of the inning to bring in Frelick and bring his mark for the game to 4-for-4. Jake Bauers finally ended the inning with a flyout.

Brice Turang celebrates his two-run single that drove in the first two runs of the Brewers' eight-run fifth inning. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Here's a record of the Brewers' run-scoring at-bats after Booser entered the game with two outs and the bases loaded:

Walk

Single

Single

Single

Double

Double

Single

Double

Out

It was also tied for the fourth-highest-scoring inning in World Series history. The 1968 Detroit Tigers and 1929 Philadelphia Athletics scored 10 times, and the 2025 Blue Jays scored nine.