Major League Baseball
2026 ALCS, NLCS MVP Odds: Jose Ramirez, William Contreras Favored
Major League Baseball

2026 ALCS, NLCS MVP Odds: Jose Ramirez, William Contreras Favored

Published Oct. 13, 2026 9:04 a.m. ET

Don't ever forget that there is an MVP award sandwiched between regular-season league MVPs and World Series MVP. 

Let's check out the odds for ALCS and NLCS MVP at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 13.

 

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Major League BaseballALCS MVP Odds

What To Know: After going hitless in Games 1 and 2 of Cleveland's ALDS matchup with the White Sox, Ramirez has at least one hit in four straight games, including Game 1 of the ALCS, in which he had three hits, two runs and an RBI. His RBI single in the top of the ninth gave Cleveland a 5-3 lead, and soon after, he scored on an RBI double from Jo Adell to boost the Guardians' lead to 7-3.

What To Know: In Game 1 of the ALCS, DeLauter hit a solo home run in the top of the sixth to get the Guardians on the board. He finished the night with three hits, three runs and an RBI.

What To Know: To open up the series with Cleveland, Caminero opened up the scoring for both teams. He hit an RBI single in the bottom of the first that put T.B. up by a run, and then scored soon after, giving the Rays an early 2-0 lead.

What To Know: Diaz went 2-for-5 in Game 1 of the ALCS, crossing the plate on Caminero's first-inning RBI single and giving the Rays a 1-0 lead.

 

Major League BaseballNLCS MVP Odds

What To Know: Contreras went hitless in Game 1 of the NLCS, but more than made up for it in Game 2. He blasted a solo shot in the bottom of the fifth that tied the game 4-4, before hitting an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth that put Milwaukee up 5-4. The Brew Crew would go on to win 7-4.

What To Know: Through two NLCS games, Turang has three hits, four runs and two RBIs. He hit a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth inning of Game 1 that tied the game 1-1, and in Game 2, he hit an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to put the Brewers up 6-4, before scoring moments later to make the score 7-4.

What To Know: Chourio has two hits through two NLCS games, but he is known as the Brewers' most-clutch player at the plate. Will his services be needed later in this series?

What To Know: Already a Brewers legend, Yelich has three hits and two RBIs through two NLCS games. In Milwaukee's 7-4 Game 2 win, he hit a single in the bottom of the third that scored two, giving the Brewers a 3-2 lead.

 
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