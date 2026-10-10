Major League Baseball
2026 MLB ALCS Odds: Rays Open As Favorites Over Guardians
Major League Baseball

2026 MLB ALCS Odds: Rays Open As Favorites Over Guardians

Updated Oct. 10, 2026 11:00 p.m. ET

Cleveland needed a comeback, and the Rays just needed a broom. 

Regardless, both are in the ALCS. 

Let's check out the odds for this year's ALCS matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 10.

 

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Tampa Bay Rays Cleveland Guardians Series Winner

Rays: -170 (bet $10 to win $15.88 total)
Guardians: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Tampa Bay Rays Cleveland Guardians Game 1 — CLE @ TB (Oct. 12)

Spread: Rays -1.5
Moneyline: Rays -167, Guardians +138
O/U: 7

 

Here's what to know about the Guardians-Rays series odds:

Season Series: The Rays won the regular-season series over the Guardians 5-1.

How They Got Here: Tampa Bay had a bye in the wild-card round and then swept the rival Yankees in the divisional round, 3-0. Cleveland also had a wild-card bye, but fell down 0-2 to the White Sox before storming back to win the final three games of that ALDS series. 

Playoff History: Tampa Bay hadn't made the playoffs since 2023, and hadn't won a playoff series since 2020, when it went all the way to the World Series, falling to the Dodgers in six games. The last time the Rays made the World Series was in 2008, when they lost to the Phillies in five games. As for the Guardians, they made it to the Fall Classic in 2016, falling to the Cubs in seven games. The Cleveland franchise also made the World Series in 1997, 1995, 1954, 1948 and 1920. It won in ‘48 and ’20. 

 
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