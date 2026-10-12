Rays Shake Up ALCS Roster, Shut Down McClanahan As Guardians Add Slade Cecconi

The Tampa Bay Rays added rookie right-hander Brody Hopkins to their AL Championship Series roster and dropped lefty Garrett Cleavinger while the Cleveland Guardians added right-hander Slade Cecconi.

Shane McClanahan will not pitch for the Rays in the postseason. Rays manager Kevin Cash said Sunday the left-hander will not be added to the ALCS roster after pitching 118 innings this year in his return following a two-year absence.

McClanahan had Tommy John surgery and then a nerve issue that forced him to miss 2024 and 2025. He was 10-7 with a 3.36 ERA in 24 starts this season before being placed on the injured list with left forearm tightness in early September.

"He's a healthy pitcher. We are incredibly appreciative and grateful for the contributions that he gave us to get us to this point," Cash said. "I don't think any of us could have envisioned that he was going to get to that 120-inning mark and do it in a pretty dominant fashion. I mean, I think he's got to be up there for Comeback Player of the Year with the time that he missed.

"But felt it made the most sense that his season is over. He's going to go into the season as a healthy pitcher. Right now, he's really focused on being the best teammate, which he does that pretty seamlessly and cheering his buddies on."

The Rays made no other changes to their 26-man roster ahead of Game 1 Monday night against the Guardians. The AL East champions are carrying 14 hitters and 12 pitchers again in this round after sweeping the New York Yankees in the best-of-five Division Series.

The Guardians are carrying 13 pitchers after going to five games against the Chicago White Sox before advancing on Saturday night. Cecconi replaces utilityman Daniel Schneemann.

Cecconi was 5-7 with a 4.91 ERA in 28 games, including 21 starts. He moved to the bullpen in August and posted a 5.93 ERA in 13 2/3 innings.

Hopkins had seven strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings in six appearances this season but also walked six and posted a 5.06 ERA. He made his major league debut on Sept. 13. Cleavinger had a 4.79 ERA in 41 1/3 innings over 51 appearances. He didn't pitch in the ALDS vs. the Yankees.

The Rays host the Guardians in Game 1 of the ALCS on Monday night.

Here are the full ALCS rosters for both teams (L = left-handed pitcher):

Tampa Bay Rays ALCS Roster

Pitchers (12): Bryan Baker, Cam Booser (L), Brody Hopkins, Griffin Jax, Kevin Kelly, Nick Martinez, Steven Matz (L), Freddy Peralta, Drew Rasmussen, Ian Seymour (L), Cole Sulser, Tyler Wells

Catchers (2): Nick Fortes, Liam Hicks

Infielders (7): Jonathan Aranda, Junior Caminero, Yandy Díaz, Jorge Mateo, Richie Palacios, Taylor Walls, Ben Williamson

Outfielders (5): Jonny DeLuca, Víctor Mesa Jr., Cedric Mullins, Chandler Simpson, Ryan Vilade

Cleveland Guardians ALCS Roster

Pitchers (13): Shawn Armstrong, Tanner Bibee, Joey Cantillo (L), Slade Cecconi, Daniel Espino, Matt Festa, Hunter Gaddis, Foster Griffin (L), Tim Herrin (L), Parker Messick (L), Erik Sabrowski (L), Cade Smith, Gavin Williams

Catchers (2): Patrick Bailey, Austin Hedges

Infielders (6): Travis Bazzana, David Fry, Ángel Genao, Nathaniel Lowe, José Ramírez, Brayan Rocchio

Outfielders (5): Jo Adell, Chase DeLauter, Petey Halpin, Steven Kwan, Angel Martínez

The Associated Press contributed to this report.