Major League Baseball
What Did Brewers Offer Tigers For Tarik Skubal, Who Ended Up With Dodgers?
Major League Baseball

What Did Brewers Offer Tigers For Tarik Skubal, Who Ended Up With Dodgers?

Updated Oct. 29, 2026 11:25 a.m. ET

The Milwaukee Brewers dominated.

After winning an MLB-best 103 games in the regular season, the Brewers defeated the San Diego Padres in four games in the National League Division Series, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Championship Series and defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in five games in the 2026 World Series to capture their first championship.

And the Brewers did it without acquiring defending, back-to-back Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers at the MLB trade deadline. Instead, Skubal landed in L.A. with the Dodgers and got handled by the Brewers in the NLCS.

On that note, what was the Brewers' offer for Skubal?

Tarik SkubalWhat Did Brewers Offer For Skubal?

Milwaukee offered Detroit infield prospects Luis Peña (the Brewers' No. 2 prospect, per MLB Pipeline) and Jett Williams (Milwaukee's No. 10 prospect) and outfielder Josh Adamczewski (Milwaukee's 15th round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft) for Skubal, according to a report from The Athletic.

However, Detroit sought more, preferably a top position player prospect and a starting pitcher under team control for the foreseeable future, most notably, Brewers right-hander Logan Henderson, which Milwaukee refused to do.

Ultimately, the Tigers traded Skubal to the Dodgers for outfielder Zyhir Hope — who is now Detroit's top prospect, per MLB Pipeline — and right-handed pitchers River Ryan (the Dodgers' No. 7 prospect at the time of the trade) and Brady Smith (the Dodgers' No. 17 prospect when the deal was made).

The Brewers pivoted, acquiring starting pitcher Dustin May and left-handed reliever JoJo Romero — who gave up just one run over eight innings this postseason — from the St. Louis Cardinals and right-handed reliever Antonio Senzatela from the Colorado Rockies.

Tarik SkubalHow Skubal Fared With Dodgers

Skubal — whose 2026 campaign was sidetracked for six weeks due to an elbow injury and subsequent surgery — was terrific for the Dodgers, recording a 2.61 ERA, a 1.05 WHIP, a 162 ERA+ and 70 strikeouts across 62 innings pitched for the team in the regular season.

Skubal then posted a 2.45 ERA, a 1.00 WHIP and 14 strikeouts over 11 innings across his two postseason starts for Los Angeles. Of course, Skubal's second postseason outing came against the Brewers, which was a 2-1 loss to open the NLCS for the Dodgers.

Milwaukee BrewersBrewers Didn't Need Skubal

Skubal, who will be 30 at the start of the 2027 MLB season, is set to hit free agency this offseason.

Should the Brewers pursue Skubal on the open market, the superstar southpaw would add to a starting rotation that already includes likely 2026 NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob Misiorowski, the aforementioned Henderson and Robert Gasser, among others.

In all, Milwaukee's starting rotation was second in MLB in opponent batting average (.220), third in strikeouts (907), tied for third in WHIP (1.14) and fifth outright in ERA (3.61) in the regular season.

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