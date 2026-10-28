Christian Yelich Dedicates Brewers’ First World Series Title To Bob Uecker

Christian Yelich has waited a long time to call himself a World Series champion.

In the middle of the celebration, his thoughts turned to the man who wanted it as badly as anyone.

After the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 in Game 5 to clinch the first championship in franchise history, Yelich spoke with FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal. Rosenthal asked what longtime Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker would be thinking if he were looking down.

"He’s smiling, man. He’s smiling," Yelich said. "I really wish he could have been here to see this. … But like we said a bunch, he’s been with us a lot. We keep him close to our hearts. And this one’s still for Bob."

Bob Uecker, who died in 2025, was the longtime voice of the Brewers. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Uecker, the voice of the Brewers for 54 seasons, died in January 2025 at 90 from small-cell lung cancer, months after calling his final Brewers postseason game. His diagnosis was never made public, but those closest to him knew, including Yelich.

During the Stand Up To Cancer moment in Game 4, every Brewers player’s placard read "UECK." (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Uecker’s memory followed the Brewers throughout October.

During Game 4 on Tuesday, play paused after the fifth inning for the annual Stand Up To Cancer moment, when everyone in the ballpark holds up a placard with the name of someone affected by cancer.

As cameras panned across the Brewers lined up in front of their dugout, every placard carried the same name: "UECK."

"It just feels like it’s fitting, the obvious choice to make," Yelich said afterwards.

Yelich has seen this Brewers run take shape since the day he arrived in Milwaukee.

Acquired from the Miami Marlins in January 2018, he won NL MVP in his first season in Milwaukee.

He’s now the second-longest-tenured Brewer behind Brandon Woodruff, and they’re the last two players left from the 2018 team that lost Game 7 of the NLCS to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Eight years later, Milwaukee finally finished the job. The Brewers swept the Dodgers in the NLCS and then beat the Rays to bring home the city’s first World Series title.

"We’re coming home, baby," Yelich told Rosenthal when asked for his message to Brewers fans. "We can’t wait to see you. Can’t wait to celebrate."