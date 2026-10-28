Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball World Series Game 5 Score, Highlights: Brewers Aim To Close Out Rays Updated: share facebook x reddit link

The Tampa Bay Rays needed extra innings to finally win a game at the 2026 World Series. Can they do it again to stay alive, or will the Milwaukee Brewers close it out and lift their first ever Commissioner's Trophy?

The Brewers will roll with staff ace Jacob Misiorowski on the mound for Game 5 at Tropicana Field, while the Rays will counter with Drew Rasmussen on three days' rest.

Follow along for the top moments and highlights from Game 5 of the World Series between Brewers and Rays.

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Sort By Oldest 6:29p ET Game 5 Live Scoreboard 6:47p ET Starting Pitchers: Expect A Duel Between The Aces 6:36p ET Rays Lineup: G4 Hero Ben Williamson Starts 6:32p ET Brewers Game 5 Lineup: Running It Back

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