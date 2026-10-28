Major League Baseball
World Series Game 5 Score, Highlights: Brewers Aim To Close Out Rays
Major League Baseball

World Series Game 5 Score, Highlights: Brewers Aim To Close Out Rays

Updated: Oct 28, 2026 - 7:30 PM ET

The Tampa Bay Rays needed extra innings to finally win a game at the 2026 World Series. Can they do it again to stay alive, or will the Milwaukee Brewers close it out and lift their first ever Commissioner's Trophy? 

The Brewers will roll with staff ace Jacob Misiorowski on the mound for Game 5 at Tropicana Field, while the Rays will counter with Drew Rasmussen on three days' rest. 

Follow along for the top moments and highlights from Game 5 of the World Series between Brewers and Rays.

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6:29p ET

Game 5 Live Scoreboard

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