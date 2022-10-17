Major League Baseball
MLB Division Series top plays: Guardians-Yankees Game 5 delayed
Major League Baseball

MLB Division Series top plays: Guardians-Yankees Game 5 delayed

29 mins ago

MLB postseason action comes to a close Monday in The Bronx with Game 5 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians.

That is, if the weather permits it.

Game 5, which had originally been scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET, has been delayed.

The Indians did their best to stay loose during the delay, playing football with some of the Yankees fans.

Both teams are aiming to punch their ticket to the American League Championship Series, which will begin Wednesday in Houston. The series is tied 2-2 after New York topped Cleveland, 4-2, on Sunday.

"If weather is an issue, I don’t want to be powering through that necessarily," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said around 4 p.m.

Aaron Civale was scheduled to pitch for the Guardians against Jameson Taillon.

Cleveland or New York will start the AL Championship Series at Houston on Wednesday night.

Game 2 of the series was rained out last Thursday at Yankee Stadium, pushing it back to Friday afternoon.

We'll post the top plays from Monday's action if the game starts.

Guardians at Yankees (Series tied 2-2)

Stay tuned for updates.



 


 


 

