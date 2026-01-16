Major League Baseball
Former Blue Jays Infielder Bo Bichette Reportedly Signs With Mets To Play 3rd
Updated Jan. 16, 2026 2:03 p.m. ET

The New York Mets have struck, signing former Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette to a three-year, $126 million deal, per multiple reports

Bichette is expected to play third base for the Mets and has a no-trade clause in his contract, per The Athletic

This signing comes one day after star outfielder Kyle Tucker, who the Mets reportedly pursued, signed a four-year, $240 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Bichette, who led the American League in hits in 2021 and 2022, totaled 18 home runs, 94 RBIs and 3.5 wins above replacement across 139 regular-season games in 2025, while posting a .311/.357/.483 slash line. He missed the last month of the regular season with a knee injury and played second base when he returned for the 2025 World Series.

Bichette, a two-time All-Star, has never appeared at third base in an MLB game, having made 713 regular-season starts at shortstop. He joins a Mets team that missed the playoffs last season at 83-79.

Elsewhere, New York has signed former New York Yankees relievers Devin Williams (three-year, $51 million deal) and Luke Weaver (two-year, $22 million deal) and former Seattle Mariners infielder Jorge Polanco (two-year, $40 million deal) this offseason. The Mets also traded outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers for second baseman Marcus Semien in November.

Earlier this offseason, the Mets lost star first baseman Pete Alonso (five-year, $155 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles) and closer Edwin Diaz (three-year, $69 million deal with the Dodgers).

