Major League Baseball
Kyle Tucker Reportedly Agrees To 4-Year, $240 Million Deal With Dodgers In Free Agency
Major League Baseball

Kyle Tucker Reportedly Agrees To 4-Year, $240 Million Deal With Dodgers In Free Agency

Updated Jan. 15, 2026 10:40 p.m. ET

The rich get richer.

Star outfielder Kyle Tucker has agreed to a contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency, according to a report from ESPN on Thursday. Tucker's deal is reportedly worth $240 million over four years with an Average Annual Value of $60 million, which is the second-highest AAV in MLB history.

Tucker took meetings with the Dodgers, New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays before deciding to sign with the two-time defending champions. 

Tucker spent the 2025 season with the Chicago Cubs, where he hit 22 home runs and slashed .266/.377/.464 in 136 regular-season games. He spent two stints on the injured list — for a left calf strain in September and a right-hand hairline fracture in June that tanked his much stronger start to the year, which had earned him an All-Star berth. He, ultimately, returned from the latter injury but played through pain during the last three games of the regular season and in the postseason for the Cubs. Chicago's year ended in the National League Division Series, losing in five games to the Milwaukee Brewers

Before a one-year stint with the Cubs, Tucker spent the first seven years of his career with the Houston Astros; he was part of their 2022 World Series triumph. Tucker earned three All-Star nods, totaled an American League-best 112 RBIs in 2023 and had two 30-plus-home run seasons in 2021 and 2022. Following the 2024 season, the Astros traded Tucker to the Cubs for infielder Isaac Paredes, outfielder Cam Smith and right-hander Hayden Wesneski

Tucker has averaged over 5 wins above replacement per year since becoming a full-time player in 2021, owing to his combination of power, patience and defense: Tucker has won both Silver Sluggers and a Gold Glove. Despite that level of success, he will now play his age-29 season for his third team in the last three years. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
New York Mets
Kyle Tucker
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 MLB Free Agent Signings, Trades: Rockies Sign 2024 All-Star on 2-Year Deal

2026 MLB Free Agent Signings, Trades: Rockies Sign 2024 All-Star on 2-Year Deal

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2026 NFL Scores Image 2026 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports BettingWatch 49ers vs. Seahawks on FOX One Image Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks on FOX One
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes