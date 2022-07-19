MLB All-Star Game 2022: Sights, sounds from Dodger Stadium

Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball

19 mins ago

The 92nd Major League Baseball All-Star Game kicks off Tuesday (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), and it should be one for the books. 

In the first All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium since 1980, the National League will look to close the gap with the American League, which owns a 46-43-2 lead in the series. The Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw and Tampa Bay Rays' Shane McClanahan are the starting pitchers for the game.

One change to this year's contest will be the home run derby rule for extra innings. If both sides are even after nine, three players from each team (already chosen) will participate in a tiebreaking competition.

Here are some of the sights and sounds heading into the Midsummer Classic.

American League All-Stars vs. National League All-Stars

Touring beautiful Dodger Stadium 

MLB writer Rowan Kavner gives us an exclusive tour of historic Dodger Stadium ahead of the 2022 All-Star Game.

Catching up with Shane

McClanahan talks about pitching in his first All-Star Game and his journey through Major League Baseball.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman interview Tampa Bay Rays' Shane McClanahan before he takes the field as the American League starting pitcher in the MLB All-Star Game.

Here comes the Judge?

Aaron Judge is arguably the AL's MVP halfway through the season. Here's a look at where he comes from and his journey before making "The Show." Will he and the Yankees come to terms on an extension?

Check out the teaser for Tom Rinaldi's interview with Aaron Judge as he speaks about his uncertain future with the New York Yankees.

It's a photoshoot 

Freddie Freeman came dressed to impress, wearing a classic black suit and accompanied by his family ahead of the All-Star Game. The crowd chanted "Freddie." 

Brotherly love

FOX MLB analyst Ben Verlander tracked down a familiar face on the red carpet … Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander

Ben Verlander interviews his brother, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander on the red carpet prior to the 2022 All-Star Game.

Ben Verlander also caught up with New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, sporting a sharp, dark blue suit, to talk about home run derbies of the past. 

Stay tuned for more updates.

