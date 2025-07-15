Major League Baseball Longest MLB Home Runs At All-Star Break: Trout, Judge Rank In Top 10 Updated Jul. 16, 2025 3:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

After that amazing home-run swing-off finish at the All-Star Game, we can turn our attention back to the regular season.

Speaking of homers, we've already seen 3,249 this year — the fifth most ever before an All-Star Break. And some familiar names have powered the longest ones so far.

Here are the top 10 longest home runs of the first half of the 2025 season in partnership with Data Scientist Kirk Goldsberry:



1. Mike Trout (Angels) - 484 ft. vs. Giants – April 19

The longest homer this season so far is off Trout's bat at The Big A. The 11-time All-Star later added a 381-footer for one of his best games of the season so far. With 17 HRs this season, Trout also now has 29 multi-homer games in his career.

Longest MLB Homer So Far! Angels’ Mike Trout Crushes 484-Foot Shot

2. Byron Buxton (Twins) - 479 ft. vs. Rangers – June 11

Anyone go into the All-Star Break with a hotter bat than Buxton? The Home Run Derby participant even had himself a cycle before he headed to Atlanta. This June shot is among his season highlights – a towering 479-foot homer at Target Field.

Buxton's Big Bat! Twins Slugger Hits 479-foot Three-Run Homer

3. Denzel Clarke (Athletics) - 471 ft. vs. Giants – July 4

Clarke has continually dazzled with his glove but has also shown off his bat. He put on his own fireworks show on Independence Day with this 471-foot solo shot in Sacramento.

Denzel Decks It! A's Clarke Launches 471-Foot Homer

4. Logan O’Hoppe (Angels) - 470 ft. vs. Athletics – May 21

A high point for O'Hoppe, who has run hot and cold for the Angels this season. The catcher crushed this 470-foot homer back in May and has 17 homers at the All-Star Break.

Angels' O'Hoppe Rips 470-Foot Homer Out Of Park vs. Athletics

5. Aaron Judge (Yankees) - 469 ft. vs. Royals – June 10

AL MVP race already done? Judge continued to show why he'll likely repeat. The seven-time All-Star has 35 homers and became the fastest player in MLB history to reach 350 dingers in his career. For this shot, Judge obliterated a 469-foot solo shot that reached the Royals Hall of Fame section at Kauffman Stadium.

All Rise for Aaron! Yankees' Star Judge Crushes 469-foot Home Run

T‑6. Ryan McMahon (Rockies) - 467 ft. vs. Diamondbacks – June 20

As the sole All-Star representative for MLB's worst team, McMahon is doing what he can to give Rockies fans some big moments. That included this 467-foot solo shot into the mile-high air in Denver.

Rockies' Ryan McMahon Rips 467-Foot HR vs. Diamondbacks

T‑6. Ronald Acuña Jr. (Braves) - 467 ft. vs. Padres – May 23

What a way to hit your first homer of the season. After a lengthy layoff, the Braves superstar made his season debut a memorable one. Acuña's return to action from an ACL injury in May 2024 – a span of 362 days – saw him obliterate this 467-foot homer.

Welcome Back! Ronald Acuña Jr. Returns From Injury With 467-Foot Shot

T‑6. Jonathan Aranda (Rays) - 467 ft. vs. Orioles – June 28

Aranda crushed a 467-foot solo shot that bounced off the gates beyond the Camden Yards seats in the outfield for his first ever homer to travel over 400 feet. The first baseman also earned his first All-Star appearance this season.

Warehouse Shot: Rays' Aranda Smacks 467-foot HR at Camden Yards

T‑7. Jac Caglianone (Royals) - 466 ft. vs. Pirates – July 9

Sealed with a kiss! The rookie slugger demolished a 466-foot shot and then got a bacetto – the traditional Italian greeting of one smacker on each cheek – from teammate Vinnie Pasquantino.

Royals' Caglianone Crushes 466-Foot Homer Straight Into Center Field

T‑7. Eugenio Suarez (Diamondbacks) - 466 ft. vs. Nationals – June 1

Suárez SZN? It's been a hot start for the D-backs slugger so far. He's fourth in the majors with 31 HRs, which includes a four-homer game on April 26 against the Braves – the 19th such occurrence in MLB history. Suárez later crushed this 466-foot homer in June.

Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suárez Stays Crushes 466 Foot Shot vs. Nationals

