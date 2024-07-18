Major League Baseball The longest home runs in the Statcast era Updated Jul. 18, 2024 4:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

In the world of baseball, few moments create excitement like a colossal home run. The crack of the bat, the ball soaring into the distance and the eruption of the crowd capture the essence of America's favorite pastime. This list of the longest MLB home runs celebrates the big hitters and memorable moments that make baseball so special, from iconic power hitters to unlikely sluggers.

What is Statcast?

Statcast technology is a tracking technology implemented in MLB in 2015. It consists of a combination of camera and radar systems that track and quantify almost all the actions on the field, such as pitching, hitting, running and fielding. Because data prior to 2015 is considered unofficial, the "Statcast era" has now become the bench mark of home run distances. That being said, here are the longest home runs in that time span:

Longest Home Runs: Statcast Era (2015-present)

On June 21st, 2019, Mazara smashed a 94.7 mile-per-hour fastball from Reynaldo Lopéz in a game against the White Sox- setting the Statcast era record for the longest home run ever.

Three years after Mazara, Cron unloaded a 504-foot rocket against the Diamondbacks on September 9th, 2022. It is the longest measured home run in Coors Field history.

2 (tie). Giancarlo Stanton , Miami Marlins - 504 feet (2016)

Six years prior to Cron, Stanton hit a homer for the same distance against the Rockies, with it being the first 500-foot homer in the Statcast era.

Yelich launched this homer into the third deck of Coors Field. It topped his previous long by a whopping 37 feet.

5 (tie). Jesús Sánchez , Miami Marlins - 496 feet (2022)

Yet another home run coming against the Rockies, Sanchez's blast was the only run the Marlins scored in this game- losing 7-1.

5 (tie). Miguel Sanó , Minnesota Twins - 496 feet (2019)

The first of Sanó's two appearances on this list, he hit a three-run homer that reached the third deck of Target Field. He became the fifth Twins player that season to reach 30 home runs, an MLB record.

This was the six-time All-Star's 52nd home run of the season, coming at home against the Blue Jays. It was also his 33rd homer at Yankees Stadium, breaking Babe Ruth's franchise record set in 1921.

In his first at bat of the game, Acuña smashed this homer against Red Sox pitcher Chris Mazza at Truist Park. He only played 46 games in 2020, but still managed to hit 14 home runs.

8 (tie). Joey Gallo , Texas Rangers - 495 feet (2018)

Arguably the most clutch home run on this list, Gallo sent a ball flying in the bottom of the ninth against the Guardians to tie the game.

8 (tie). Ryan McMahon , Colorado Rockies - 495 feet (2022)

McMahon's home is the third longest ever at Coors Field and was the fourth longest of the 2022 season.

8 (tie). Miguel Sanó, Minnesota Twins - 495 feet (2021)

Sanó's second appearance on this list, this home run notoriously hit the facing of a billboard above Fenway's Green Monster.

8 (tie). Aaron Judge, New York Yankees - 495 feet (2017)

Making his second appearance on this list like Sanó, one of the highlights of Judge's legendary 2017 rookie season was this blast against the Orioles, boasting 118.6 mile-per-hour exit velocity.

