Major League Baseball 10 Longest hitting streaks in MLB history Updated Jul. 31, 2024 4:06 p.m. ET

Hitting a baseball is no easy task. But some players can't seem to miss! This article explores the MLB's longest hitting streaks, looking at the players who achieved them and how many games they went on fire.

10 longest hit streaks:

What is the longest hit streak in MLB history?

Joe DiMaggio (New York Yankees) holds the record for the longest hit streak in MLB history, with a 56-game streak in 1941.

Who had the longest hit streak in the 2023 season?

Marcus Semien ( Texas Rangers ) had the longest hitting streak in the 2023 season, with a 25-game streak ending on June 7, 2023.

How many players have achieved hitting streaks of 30 games or more?

There have been 55 occurrences in the MLB of a player having a hitting streak of 30 games or more. However, only three of these players have been able to do it more than once: Ty Cobb, Sam Rice, and George Sisler.

