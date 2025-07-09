Major League Baseball Last Night in Baseball: The Surging Brewers Swept the Sliding Dodgers Published Jul. 10, 2025 10:55 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There is always baseball happening — almost too much baseball for one person to handle themselves.

That's why we're here to help, though, by sifting through the previous days' games, and figuring out what you missed, but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from last night in Major League Baseball:

Brewers, Dodgers heading in opposite directions

After a 2-1 loss to the Pirates on May 24, the Brewers’ record sat at 25-28. Milwaukee was in fourth place in the NL Central, just 12-19 against teams over .500 and outscored by six runs on the season. They would then rattle off seven consecutive wins, and have played like a far different ball club since: after taking down the Dodgers on Wednesday night in a walk-off win courtesy Jackson Chourio — his first in the majors — they’re now 53-40, 1.5 games back of the Cubs in the Central and with a run differential of +68.

The Brewers have gone 28-12 since that loss to Pittsburgh, and outscored opponents by 74 runs in that time. They’re also now 28-22 against teams over .500, a huge swing over the last six weeks or so – things are looking up heading into the season's (non-mathematical) second half.

Look at the Dodgers’ roster. There’s no real need to panic, let’s make that clear. However! They just lost their sixth game in a row and were swept by the Brewers, who are certainly heading in the opposite direction at the moment. While Milwaukee is narrowing the gap with the Cubs, the Dodgers have been swept in consecutive series and seen their lead over the Giants shrink to five games.

Again: don’t panic if you’re a Dodgers’ fan. Tyler Glasnow just returned to the rotation on Wednesday, after all, and Shohei Ohtani’s starts are only going to get longer. However, there’s just about half of a season left and five games isn’t that sizable a lead. At least, it isn’t a safe one. So maybe worry a little bit — the Dodgers are great and talented, yes, but also often very injured, and it’s not as if the Giants lack a quality roster in 2025. Oh, and with Wednesday’s defeat, Los Angeles is now just 20-22 against teams that are over .500. That’s something to keep an eye on going forward, at least.

Trout is quietly thriving

Mike Trout’s year did not start out very well, between hitting .179/.264/.462 over the first month of the season and the knee contusion that cost him nearly the entire month of May. He’s been quietly playing real well since his return, however: Trout is now up to .233/.352/.461 on the year, thanks to hitting .278/.419/.460 in the 37 games since his return. Which is being brought up now because the Angels’ slugger went yard not once, but twice against the Rangers.

The first came off of Kumar Rocker in the bottom of the third, and the two-run shot tied the game up, 3-3.

Trout’s second dinger was a mere solo shot, but the timing was right, at least: it also came off of Rocker, and this one put the Angels ahead, 6-5.

Los Angeles would end up winning, 11-8. They haven’t been a great team in 2025 by any means, but they’re certainly a better one when Trout is healthy and productive.

Caglianone hit a loooooong ball

Jac Caglianone absolutely crushed this baseball. Per MLB, it’s the longest home run by a Royals’ rookie since Statcast started tracking data back in 2015, and the 10th-longest home run by anyone at Kauffman Stadium in the same stretch.

And hey, Caglianone received an il bacetto from fellow Italian-American Royal Vinnie Pasquantino following the blast. Bellissimo.

Harper had himself a night

Four extra-base hits in one game. That’s pretty good! Bryce Harper did just that on Wednesday, with a trio of doubles and a home run, his 10th of the year and first since returning from the injured list.

While Harper drove in just the one run, he did come around to score three times, and it’s not as if the Phillies were hurting for the extra scoring: they defeated the Giants, 13-0, to avoid the sweep (and kept the Dodgers from dropping to just four games up in the process). Harper had 10 total bases in the game, and is now up to .259/.370/.449 on the year. The Phillies certainly missed having him around, and if he’s back to being Bryce, that’s going to be huge in the second half.

Why did the Yankees cut LeMahieu?

Just a little someone named Jazz Chisholm Jr., is all. Chisholm, now secure in a future at second base on the Yankees, went deep twice on Wednesday against the Mariners. The first came off of Logan Evans, with the bases empty in the bottom of the third.

The second long ball was also off of Evans, in the fifth with the Yankees already up 4-2. Chisholm made it 6-2.

New York would win, 9-6, and they’ll attempt the three-game sweep on Thursday. Their starting pitcher for the game, by the way, was rookie Cam Schlittler, who was making his MLB debut: Schlittler went 5.1 innings allowing three runs on two homers, but he also struck out seven and exited with the lead. Not a bad start for the 24-year-old first-timer.

As for Chisholm, he’s missed some time to injury, sure, but he’s also hitting .251/.346/.530 with 17 home runs in 61 games, and his 141 OPS+ ranks second on the Yankees behind some guy named Aaron Judge.

Speaking of players killing it after an injury

Ronald Acuña Jr. went deep twice on Wednesday in a 9-2 Braves win over the Athletics. Good timing, too, since it also happened to be the day that he confirmed that he’ll be appearing in the 2025 Home Run Derby.

Acuña took until May 23 to debut this year, thanks to recovery from ACL surgery, but he’s been nearly unstoppable in the time he has spent on the field. Those two homers bumped his slugging for the year up over .600 again: he’s now at .336/.454/.601 with 11 homers in 41 games. He’s still not constantly stealing bases, so he’s not entirely back to the version of Acuña that won the 2023 MVP, but you wouldn’t know it from the way he’s hitting, at least.

