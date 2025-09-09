Major League Baseball Last Night in Baseball: There Has Not Been a No-Hitter in 2025... Yet Published Sep. 9, 2025 10:54 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There is always baseball happening — almost too much baseball for one person to follow themselves.

Don't worry, we're here to help you by figuring out what you missed but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from the weekend in Major League Baseball :

No no-nos

There has not been a no-hitter in MLB yet in 2025. This is notable for two reasons. The first is that the last time an entire MLB season went by without a no-hitter was in 2005, or, when now-42-year-old Justin Verlander had all of 11 career innings in the bigs. The second is that the universe is very clearly trying to restore the balance that leads to at least one no-hitter per season, if the past few days are any indication.

On Saturday, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the Dodgers were one out away from the first no-hitter of 2025 before the Orioles scored four runs and ended up not only breaking up the no-no, but winning the game, too. On Monday night, there were two potential no-hitters, neither of which ended up happening in the end. The Dodgers this time attempted a combined no-hitter, with Tyler Glasnow going seven innings while logging 11 strikeouts, followed by Blake Treinen in relief — Treinen blew Saturday’s game for Los Angeles after Yamamoto lost the no-hitter on a Jackson Holliday solo homer. To his credit, he did his part in the eighth and continued to hold the Rockies hitless. Instead, it was Tanner Scott — the pitcher the Orioles walked off on both Friday and Saturday — who allowed the hit that broke up the no-no, with Scott allowing a leadoff double to Ryan Ritter.

Unlike those other outings, though, that was the extent of the damage: Scott stranded Ritter, and the Dodgers would win, 3-1. Still, there was another shot at a no-hitter on Monday, when the Guardians defeated the Royals to jump ahead of them in the AL wild card standings. Unlike with the Dodgers’ game, there wasn’t any drama about the W — the Guardians won this one 10-2, and were up 8-0 after three innings.

That left all the focus on a potential no-hitter, which starter Slade Cecconi had going through seven innings. While he wasn’t quite as sharp as Glasnow, with 3 strikeouts and walks apiece, he still got the job done and held the Royals scoreless through eight innings, and hitless until a leadoff single in that final frame. Reliever Zak Kent was responsible for both runs in the ninth, but that was the right spot — up 10-0 — for Cleveland to use their reliever who has not pitched well at all in limited big-league time.

Will we get a no-hitter before the season ends? You can’t predict that, in the sense a no-hitter is just sort of a thing that happens when the conditions line up perfectly, but it sure feels like 2025 is trying to make one happen at this late stage. Or it’s actively repressing them. Kind of hard to tell from here.

Nothing but Neto

Angels’ shortstop Zach Neto is a tremendous defender, but not every play comes easy even to him. Observe.

Computer, enhance.

This should have been like the old Looney Tunes short, "Baseball Bugs," where the batter swinging three times at a single pitch meant that Bugs Bunny had struck them out. You know, only for outs.

Vintage Nola

The Phillies played the Mets in Philadelphia instead of in New York, and would you look at that, they managed to win. That’s a bit flip, especially for a game that ended up being a 1-0 victory, but with the way the Phillies played on the road last time against the Mets, that 1-0 would have become 9-1 or something in a horribly comical way late. So take what you can get.

The best news for the Phillies is that Aaron Nola looked like Aaron Nola [complimentary] instead of Aaron Nola [derogatory]. Nola has been a mess and/or injured for most of 2025, but he looked like the best version of himself on Monday when he threw six scoreless innings while striking out 7 Mets against just 2 walks. For an indication of how rough his 2025 has been, this start dropped his ERA for the year by over half-a-run.

The win pushed the Phillies to eight games up on the Mets, which is great for a couple of reasons. There are all of 18 games left in Philadelphia’s season, so an eight-game lead is a pretty safe one as far as these things go, but maybe even more important is that they are suddenly down a bunch of key players to injury. Both Trea Turner and Alec Bohm were placed on the IL on Monday — Philadelphia needed this cushy lead in place to help them weather the storm they are currently going through.

New York, meanwhile, has now dropped three in a row, and finds themselves just three up on the Giants for the NL’s final wild card spot. Their playoff odds, via Baseball Reference, still have them with a 73% chance to make the postseason, but it should be noted that it was over 80% just a week ago. They need to string together a few wins and kill whatever hope is growing out in San Francisco.

Padres walk it off to keep pace

Entering play on Monday the Padres sat just one game back of the Dodgers, and were able to keep things that way despite Los Angeles’ victory over the Rockies with a walk-off win against the Reds. Yu Darvish got some help from the defense behind him early, courtesy the glove of Jake Cronenworth. And all glove, too.

It took some time for the offense to wake up, but it did just in time: Jackson Merrill, who is only recently back from the IL, launched this 2-run triple just out of the reach of center fielder TJ Friedl, who ended up completely overshooting the ball and stopping its momentum nearly dead, giving Merrill a bit more time to run.

The score would stay tied 3-3 from the sixth onward, until Fernando Tatis Jr. got a chance to drive in a run in extras. With runners on the corners and one out, Tatis lofted a fly ball to left, and Austin Hays couldn’t get the throw home in time to beat Cronenworth. Ballgame, Padres.

San Diego still has the second wild card in the NL, and a three-game lead on it. They are also six games up on the Giants for a wild card spot, and now seven up on the Reds, who were pushed to an even 72-72 record with this defeat. Their postseason odds are now just over 8%, per Baseball Reference, a drop of over 19 percentage points in the last 30 days — they are running out of 2025.

Crochet dominates

The Red Sox are still fighting for the AL East crown with the Blue Jays and Yankees — Boston is three back of Toronto for the division lead and just one back of New York for the top wild card slot. They are that close in part because they won on Monday when the other two were off, shaving half-a-game off of those deficits. Garrett Crochet, potential AL Cy Young winner, played a significant role in that progress, as he threw seven shutout innings against the potent Athletics’ offense, while striking out 10 A’s without allowing a single walk. A no-hitter wasn’t in the cards for Crochet like it nearly was for Los Angeles and Cleveland, but he still scattered three hits across his start — a damn fine outing.

Five of Boston’s starting lineup managed a pair of hits, with Trevor Story and Carlos Narvaez including a homer in their output, to boot. Boston now has 80 wins on the season, and could still conceivably be AL East champs given they are down by just three games. That number will seem a lot bigger the fewer games are left on the schedule, but with 17 remaining… you can still see it.

What

No, really. What?

Who knows what Drew Gilbert will do to his teammates if the Giants actually come back and snag a playoff spot before the year ends?

