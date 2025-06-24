Major League Baseball Last Night in Baseball: The Detroit Tigers Are The First to 50 Wins Published Jun. 25, 2025 11:00 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There is always baseball happening — almost too much baseball for one person to handle themselves.

That's why we're here to help, though, by sifting through the previous days' games, and figuring out what you missed, but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from last night in Major League Baseball:

Skubal and the Tigers both win their 50th

The Tigers defeated the Athletics on Tuesday, giving them their 50th win of the season. They’re the first MLB team to reach that threshold in 2025, getting there at least one day ahead of the Dodgers, who sit at 49 wins either because of some scuffles they’ve had of late, or in spite of all the injuries they’ve dealt with this year. Either is a correct interpretation of events, but in the end, Detroit got to the mid-century mark first.

They did it behind the arm of Tarik Skubal, who was nowhere near his best by allowing four runs in six innings of work, with more than an assist from the lineup, which put up 11 runs on A’s pitching. Both Kerry Carpenter and Dillon Dingler went deep, but we’ll show you the latter because "Dillon Dingler hit a dinger" is just fun to say.

See? The social media team agrees.

Picking up the dub gave Skubal 50 for his career, and while pitcher wins are in something of a transition period with relievers coming in earlier and earlier and taking away chances for the starter to get the W, 50 is a nice round number. And as of 2024, Skubal is a pitcher who can pitch relatively deep into games: he threw 192 innings last year, and is at 102 this season, averaging over 6.1 frames per start.

Rookie Moore ties it up, walks it off

Angels’ rookie Christian Moore wasn’t even in the majors until June 13, when he made his big-league debut. He was drafted in 2024 with the eighth-overall pick, spent all of two games in High-A, then was promoted to Double-A for the rest of the season. In 2025, he once again went to Double-A — after all, he’d played just 23 games there as a pro to that point — and was then promoted to Triple-A after another 34 games. He stayed there for just a few weeks, and then the Angels gave him the call.

Understandably, Moore has struggled a bit, as he’s 22 years old, and hasn’t even been a pro for a year yet. Tuesday was quite the night for the rookie, however: he tied things up for the Angels with the Red Sox in the eighth inning with a solo home run…

…and then hit another long ball in the 10th inning to walk it off for the Halos.

He wasn't aware that it was a home run at first, because of where it hit on the fence and that the ball was still seemingly in play, but nope: walk-off homer.

Moore is still hitting below the Mendoza line for the season, sure, but it’s been 12 games, and he’s already got three homers in that short time frame. The potential is there: Moore just needs the reps to make sure it turns into actual production.

Springer's grand gesture

Sometimes all you need to be highlight-worthy is a big swing at the right time. Like, say, when the bases are loaded, and you are the Blue Jays’ George Springer facing the Guardians in Cleveland.

Simple stuff, time-tested. Toronto would hang on to win 10-6, so Springer’s bases-clearing blast ended up being the difference in the end rather than just piling on like it at first appeared to be when the Jays were up 6-4.

Burns sizzled. Burns threw gas. Burns cooked.

To keep the subhed from going any longer, that’s the end of the Chase Burns’ puns. Get used to them, though, if he’s going to keep pitching like he did in his big-league debut against the Yankees. The Reds have to love what they saw out of the 22-year-old, who started the season in High-A after he was drafted second-overall in 2024, given that he struck out the first six batters that he faced.

Sure, the Yankees’ offense has been struggling a bit lately, but the struggling version of Aaron Judge is still one of the best hitters in the majors. And Burns sat him right down the first time the two met.

Burns would allow three runs over five innings, striking out eight Yankees without allowing a walk. And this helped keep things close enough for Cincinnati to tie the game up, 3-3, in the seventh, eventually pushing the game to extras. The Reds would win it in 11, courtesy a walk-off single by Gavin Lux.

They’ll go for the series sweep on Wednesday, while the Yankees will try to avoid losing anymore ground in the AL East in what has been a 10-12 June so far.

Ohtani is still the NL home run leader

All that talk about Shohei Ohtani's return to pitching combined with Cal Raleigh's home run barrage might have led you to forget that the Dodgers' two-way star is, in fact, still leading the National League in homers. In case that's true, he reminded you by extending that lead on Tuesday:

Eugenio Suárez had nearly caught up, as the Diamondbacks' slugger sits at 25, and the power of Kyle Schwarber is always looming – he's at 24. Why is this still exciting? Well, Ohtani is back on the mound, and currently leading his league in home runs, too. As you can imagine, that's not exactly a common occurrence in the days after Babe Ruth roamed the land. The legend of Tungsten Arm O'Doyle lives on in some form after all!

