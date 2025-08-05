Major League Baseball Last Night in Baseball: Can Anyone Stop The Brewers? Updated Aug. 6, 2025 11:02 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There is always baseball happening — almost too much baseball for one person to follow themselves.

Don't worry, we're here to help you by figuring out what you missed but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from the weekend in Major League Baseball :

Brewers set a new franchise best

On the morning of May 4, the Brewers were a season-worst four games under .500. They’d opened the month by losing the first three games on the schedule, including two to their NL Central rival the Cubs, and already sat five games back in the division because of it. A few weeks later, no better off than they had been at the start of the month, something changed, and Milwaukee rattled off eight consecutive wins. The Brewers, unbeknownst to anyone at the time, did not just post a meaningful win streak, but had begun what would become, one game at a time, the greatest 60-game stretch in franchise history.

The Brewers, after another victory on Tuesday, are now 25 games over .500, the only team with a winning percentage over .600 at .611, in the middle of another win streak — this time a five-game one — and are 44-16 over their last 60. They’ve never played to that level in a 60-game stretch ever, per MLB’s Sarah Langs , in a history that dates back to 1969. That’s not a surprise, either: it’s not that the Brewers have never been any good, but a 44-16 record has a .733 winning percentage. That’s a 119-win pace over 162 games: the 2001 Mariners have the most wins ever in a 162-game season, and they put up 116 and .716 in that campaign, respectively.

Now, there’s a huge difference between playing at the level the Brewers are over 162 and doing it over 60 games, but this is more about whether Milwaukee is still this good when October rolls around. If so, they’re going to be far more dangerous than their record suggests — something their opponents have already been learning this summer for the last 60 games.

As for Tuesday, Milwaukee took on the Atlanta Braves, and won 7-2. They piled on early, scoring four runs in the third inning off of starter Joey Wentz, while Freddy Peralta twirled a five-inning gem on the other side: the right-hander gave up just the one run while striking out seven batters, stranding all six baserunners while allowing a solo home run. They’ll go for their sixth win in a row and a series sweep of Atlanta on Wednesday, before heading back home to take on the Mets over the weekend.

Gurriel’s record dinger

Padres’ trade deadline acquisition Mason Miller threw a pitch 103.9 mph on Tuesday. That should be the thing that we’re paying attention to right now: 103.9 mph is practically 104! It even said so on the on-screen radar gun! We know it’s possible, but it still doesn’t feel that way. Even less possible is that Miller threw a pitch at that speed that was not only hit, but hit for a home run. Diamondbacks’ outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. took that nearly-104-mph heater and pulled it for a home run.

No one has ever seen a pitch that fast and hit it for a home run before, as far as MLB’s pitch-tracking data is concerned , and given the speeds involved probably not before any of that existed to let us know as much, either. Miller’s fastball usually moves a lot better than that, but this one came in flat to a batter who was sitting fastball. Flat, over the plate, and anticipated: it’s no wonder Gurriel was ready for it early enough to pull it, even, and he absolutely crushed this one.

It didn’t end up mattering for Arizona in the end, however: while this tied the game up 5-5 and inevitably sent it to extras, the Padres would come out on top, 10-5, thanks to a five-run top of the 11th inning in which San Diego didn’t hit anything hard enough to be more than a single, but managed to score even on two of their outs.

Langeliers goes yard 3 times in 5-hit night

Nights don’t come much bigger than the one Shea Langeliers had on Tuesday. The Athletics catcher not only had a five-hit night, but he was 5-for-6 with three home runs. It was the first five-hit night for an A’s player since 1972, and Langeliers also joined some elite company among backstops, too. Per MLB , just Cal Raleigh, Mike Piazza, Earl Williams and Rudy York have managed to hit at least 20 homers in three of their first four seasons in the league while playing at least half of their games as catchers, and now Langeliers has joined their ranks.

The A’s would defeat the Nationals 16-7, as it wasn’t just Langeliers who couldn’t stop hitting. He drove in three runs and scored four times, but Nick Kurtz had three hits and scored four times, too, while Brent Rooker had four hits with three RBIs and runs a piece and Gio Urshela added another three knocks. Darell Hernaiz had "just" two hits, but one of them was a homer, and he drove in three runs.

Say what you will about the A’s pitching — it’s objectively terrible — but boy, they can hit.

Yankees blow it, again

The Rangers shut out the Yankees on Tuesday, on the back of an impressive outing from Nathan Eovaldi. He conceded no runs and allowed just one hit, while striking out six batters over eight innings. It's the sixth straight outing for Eovaldi in which he's earned a win, too, and this one put the Rangers just half-a-game back of a wild card spot… one that the Yankees currently have an increasingly tenuous hold on.

New York’s bats did not get the jolt from the returning Aaron Judge that they needed — it probably did not help that Giancarlo Stanton had to sit so Judge could DH as he works his elbow back into shape after an IL stint — but Devin Williams was once again a problem in relief. He allowed both of the Rangers runs and failed to get out of the eighth inning; his ERA for the year is now 5.44.

In case Yankees fans weren’t quite mad enough about their team’s performance of late yet, well, this will help/hurt. Since June 13th, the White Sox — a team that set the all-time record for losses in a season a year ago, and are trying to not lose 100 this year — have 19 wins, one more than either of the Yankees or the Mets. In that time, the Yankees and Mets have 12 combined road wins, while the White Sox have 11.

The Dodgers’ lineup woke up

The Dodgers have also had their share of problems with injuries and the lineup of late, but not to the same degree as either New York club, and not on Tuesday. It was basically an all-out attack on Cardinals’ pitching, with Los Angeles winning 12-6.

Max Muncy, in his second game back from the IL, drove in four runs and hit two homers.

From "Max Muncy is back!" to "oh Max Muncy is back back" in the course of three innings.

He wasn’t the only one, however. Teoscar Hernández hit a pair of homers , as well, while Mookie Betts had three hits. None of them were homers, but Muncy and Hernández had that covered, anyway. The trio went a combined 10-for-14 with a walk, four home runs, eight RBIs, eight runs, and two doubles. Which is exactly the kind of spread-out performance the Dodgers need if they’re going to start worrying their fans so much entering the final stretches of 2025.

A good bat flip

A little touch of personalization to the bat flip routine is always welcome. Look at that little tap back in the other direction that Mariners’ slugger Josh Naylor added to the proceedings.

Sometimes it’s good to just sit and appreciate some art, you know?

Speaking of Mariners, homers, Eugenio Suárez finally went yard again, for the first time in a Seattle uniform since 2023. He’s now tied with Judge for fourth in the majors in homers at 37, five behind his teammate and leader, Cal Raleigh.

