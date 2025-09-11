Major League Baseball
Kevin Gausman Tosses 2-Hitter for 4th Career Complete Game; Blue Jays Blank Astros
Kevin Gausman Tosses 2-Hitter for 4th Career Complete Game; Blue Jays Blank Astros

Updated Sep. 11, 2025 6:01 p.m. ET

Kevin Gausman pitched a two-hitter for his fourth career complete game, Davis Schneider homered and drove in two and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the struggling Houston Astros on Thursday, 6-0.

The AL East-leading Blue Jays improved to 47-25 at home and 63-4 when they score five or more.

Gausman (10-10) struck out nine and walked one. The crowd of 41,224 rose for a standing ovation when he came out for the ninth. He threw 100 pitches, 79 strikes.

Gausman retired the final 17 batters he faced, six of them by strikeout. Both hits he allowed were singles. Jeremy Peña had a leadoff hit in the fourth and advanced to third on a one-out single by Carlos Correa. Gausman escaped by getting Jose Altuve to pop up and striking out Jesús Sánchez.

The AL West-leading Astros have lost four straight series, going 4-8 against the Angels, Yankees, Rangers and Blue Jays.

George Springer led off the first with an infield single and scored when Nathan Lukes doubled off the left-field wall.

Lukes advanced on a grounder and scored when Barger’s double got lost in the sun and fell in front of right fielder Sánchez.

Schneider made it 3-0 with a leadoff homer in the second, his 11th.

Daulton Varsho tripled to begin the fourth and scored on Schneider’s sacrifice fly.

Houston’s Cristian Javier (1-3) allowed four runs and six hits in six innings, his second straight losing start.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

