Justin Verlander back on field after nearly two-year absence

Justin Verlander is officially returning to the Houston Astros.

The 39-year-old signed a one-year, $25 million deal, which was made pre-lockout, with an option for 2023.

Verlander is set to return to the mound after nearly two years away from the game. He has thrown only one game — six innings against the Seattle Mariners — since July 24, 2020.

He made just one start for the Astros during the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season after signing a two-year, $66 million extension. He then missed the entire 2021 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. 

Verlander is attempting to become just the 10th pitcher to come back from Tommy John surgery after undergoing the procedure at 37 years or older, according to MLB.

Despite the long break, Verlander described himself as "invigorated" and "excited" after he threw his first live batting practice Sunday at Florida's Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, the Astros’ spring training site.

"I feel so blessed to be here," Verlander said. "But I’m hoping to come out of it better, and when I look back in who knows how long — five, six, seven years? — I’m thankful for the time that I have, not only with my family but what I’ve learned and how it’s probably going to extend my career."

The two-time Cy Young Award winner has a 43-15 record since he was acquired by Houston from the Detroit Tigers in 2017. In his 17-year MLB career, Verlander boasts a 226-129 record — among the top of all active pitchers.

The Astros' regular season gets underway April 7, with a road game against the Los Angeles Angels.

FOX Sports MLB Analyst Ben Verlander celebrated his older brother's return to the diamond on social media:

