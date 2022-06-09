Major League Baseball Fields shows off power in batting practice at Wrigley Field 21 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Justin Fields is no longer a baseball player, but that doesn't mean the Chicago Bears' QB can't still hit big flies.

Fields and his Bears paid a visit to the Cubs' Wrigley Field on Thursday during the team's three-game series against the New York Yankees, and the Bears QB1 showed off his long-ball power with a few homers during the squad's pre-game batting practice.

Fields still clearly has some remnants of the diamond prowess he flashed during his high school days at Harrison High School in Kennesaw, Ga.

A shortstop and second baseman, Fields was ranked as the 237th-best prospect in the nation according to Perfect Game for the Class of 2018. He ultimately chose football and Georgia after coming out of high school that year, but rumblings of him double-dipping in both sports resurfaced once he transferred to Ohio State.

One scout wrote this about Fields during his high school tenure:

"Outstanding athletic build, strong and loose. 6.63 runner, has quick feet in the middle infield with developing footwork, has the actions to stay in the middle infield with continued work and repetitions, gets good carry on his throws. Right-handed hitter, hand hitch load, tends to be late getting his hands moving forward, has late bat speed and can impact the ball hard when on time. 4.29/4.35 home to first. Currently, the number one ranked 2018 football prospect in the country as a dual threat quarterback and does not have many baseball repetitions. Very good student."

Fields clearly still has a knack for getting the barrel to the baseball, as evidenced by his recent highlight videos. And although he remains tied to the Bears, he'll make one heck of a slow-pitch softball draft pick going forward.

