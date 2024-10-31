Major League Baseball Juan Soto next team odds: Where will free agency take the Yankees star? Published Oct. 31, 2024 6:18 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Things move fast in the world of professional sports.

Not even a day after the 2024 season came to an end, with the Dodgers winning the World Series over the Yankees 4-1, it's time to turn the page to free agency.

And the biggest free agent on the market is Yankees superstar Juan Soto.

During the Yankees' postseason run, Soto hit four home runs and totaled nine RBIs in 14 games.

Who will next acquire Soto's services? Let's take a look at the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 31.

Juan Soto next team:

Yankees: -225 (bet $10 to win $14.44 total)

Mets: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Dodgers: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Blue Jays: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Cubs: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Giants: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Red Sox: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Nationals: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Mariners: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Padres: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Soto is a four-time All-Star and twice was named to the All-MLB first team. He played for the Washington Nationals from 2018-2021 and part of 2022, before being traded to the San Diego Padres, where he finished the 2022 season and played a full season in 2023.

Soto was once again traded, this time to the Yankees, and he's spent the last two seasons in New York.

Over the last two seasons, he's hit 76 home runs and amassed 218 RBIs. He was walked more than any other player in the major leagues in 2023, and in 2024, he led the American League in runs.

