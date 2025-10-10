FOX Super 6 contest: MLB Championship Series Picks

What's better than watching baseball? Watching baseball and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching the MLB playoffs this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the MLB Playoff Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, we have you covered this week.

Read below for our thoughts on the playoffs, which can be seen on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Let's dive into the questions and predictions below.

1. Which player will have the MOST RBIs in the ALCS / NLCS?

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Shohei Ohtani, Jackson Chourio, Cal Raleigh

Through two games of the ALCS, Raleigh only has one RBI while Guerrero Jr. has yet to record any. Through one game of the NLCS, Chourio has one while Ohtani has none. With the Mariners up 2-0 and Raleigh having hit 125 homers this year, he's got the ability to get a flurry of RBI in just a few at-bats.

Prediction: Cal Raleigh

2. Which pitcher will have the MOST STRIKEOUTS in the ALCS / NLCS?

Blake Snell, Freddy Peralta, Trey Yesavage, George Kirby

Snell put up a playoff career-high 10 K's in Game 1 of the NLCS. He only started in 11 games this year which matches his career-low, and was just over 11 innings shy of matching his career low of 50 inning pitched on the season. He's primed and ready to continue this stellar performance for the rest of the series.

Prediction: Blake Snell

3. Which trio of players includes the 2025 ALCS MVP?

Guerrero Jr., Kirk, Clement

Raleigh, J. Rodriguez, Suarez

Springer, Varsho, Barger

None of the above

Raleigh and Rodriguez have been the best players for the Mariners all season, and the two have combined for 4 hits, 4 RBI, and 2 HR. The former is batting .286 in the series while the latter is batting .333.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prediction: Raleigh, Rodriguez, Suarez

4. How many HITS will Vladimir Guerrero Jr. have in the ALCS?

0-3, 3-5, 5-8, 8-12

Vlad has yet to record a hit against the Mariners in two games, going 0-for-7. The Blue Jays at minimum will have two games left, making this a tough call. He batted .323 on the road this season and .262 at home, and will have two games in Seattle next. Expect this trend to continue.

Prediction: 3-5

5. Rank the teams by who will hit the MOST HOME RUNS in the ALCS / NLCS (highest to lowest):

Mariners, Brewers, Dodgers, Blue Jays

The Mariners have already hit 4 HR against the Blue Jays, and ranked third in the regular season (238) behind only the Yankees and Dodgers— the latter of which hit one against the Brewers. It's also tough to bet against Cal Raleigh's 62 homers in the regular and postseason combined.

Prediction: Mariners, Dodgers, Brewers, Blue Jays

6. Who will win GAME 4 of the ALCS?

Blue Jays, Mariners

Despite being down 0-2, the Blue Jays are likely to win at least one game— and possibly even tie it up. No team in the AL had more wins than them in the regular season, and they were one of seven AL teams to win 40 games on the road.

Prediction: Blue Jays

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: 3-1

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!