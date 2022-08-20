Dodgers' Dustin May activated following Tommy John rehab

Los Angeles Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers have activated right-hand pitcher Dustin May from their 60-day injured list, the team announced Saturday. He is set to start Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins.

May's return comes on the heels of news that fellow RHP Walker Buehler will undergo season-ending elbow surgery on Aug. 23, the latest brutal hit for baseball's top pitching staff.

The 24-year-old May will make his first start in the majors since May 1, 2021, when he suffered a season-ending elbow injury at Milwaukee that required Tommy John surgery.

Before his injury, May was 6-5 with a 2.93 ERA over his first 31 major league appearances (19 starts). He has gone 1-0 with a 1.89 ERA and had 33 strikeouts in 19 innings in five rehab starts with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

May has previously faced the Marlins once in 2019, giving up a run in 5 2/3 innings.

Right-hander Reyes Moronta, 29, was removed from the Dodgers' 40-man roster after being designated for the assignment. He recorded a 4.18 ERA without a decision in 22 relief appearances this season, per ESPN.

Heading into Saturday, the Dodgers own the best record (82-36) in the National League by five games, as they sprint toward a 10th straight postseason appearance and a ninth division title in the past 10 years.

