Cubs-Cardinals Postponed For COVID

The St. Louis Cardinals haven't played a baseball game since July 29 in Minnesota against the Twins, and Friday won't be the day that they return to the field.

The Cardinals' scheduled matchup with the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium has been postponed due to another positive COVID-19 test in the St. Louis organization.

The latest positive test was registered by a Cardinals player, the eighth player to test positive since last week.

The Cardinals represent one of the MLB franchises hit hardest by COVID-19. On July 31, the organization registered its first two positive results, which postponed the opener of their scheduled series with the Milwaukee Brewers.

They have seen two more series postponed since.

The Cubs have now become the latest team to experience a postponement due to positive tests across MLB, joining the Cardinals, Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies, Miami Marlins, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles.

Last Friday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced that if the league didn't do a better job of getting the COVID-19 spread under control, that the season could potentially be in jeopardy.

This is a developing story.

