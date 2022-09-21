Major League Baseball
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Mets, Braves battling for NL East
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Mets, Braves battling for NL East

18 mins ago

The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up.

A handful of MLB division races could come down to the wire, and each wild-card spot is still up for grabs.

Here's where the playoff race stands in both leagues through Wednesday afternoon.

NL WEST

The Los Angeles Dodgers (103-45) own the best record in the sport and clinched the division title last Tuesday. The San Diego Padres (82-66) hold the second wild card.

NL EAST

The New York Mets (95-56) and Atlanta Braves (93-56) are in a slugfest for the NL East, with New York a game ahead of Atlanta. Both teams have clinched playoff berths, but neither has secured the division. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies (80-67) are third in the NL wild-card picture.

NL CENTRAL

The St. Louis Cardinals (87-62) have been one of the hottest teams since the All-Star break and subsequently powered themselves to the top of the NL Central. On the other hand, the Milwaukee Brewers (79-70) are eight games out of first in the division and two games out of the wild card.

NL WILD-CARD STANDINGS

No. 1: Atlanta Braves (clinched playoff spot)

No. 2: San Diego Padres

No. 3: Philadelphia Phillies

AL WEST

The Houston Astros (98-51) clinched the AL West, while the Seattle Mariners (81-66) are the third AL wild card.

AL EAST

The New York Yankees (89-58) remain atop the AL East, holding a 5.5-game lead on the Toronto Blue Jays (84-64). Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Rays (82-66) are 5.5 games ahead of the Baltimore Orioles (76-71).

AL CENTRAL

In a division that has changed all summer, the Cleveland Guardians (81-67) are five games ahead of the Chicago White Sox (76-72). The Minnesota Twins (73-75), who were atop the division throughout the first half, are now eight games out of first.

AL WILD-CARD STANDINGS

No. 1: Toronto Blue Jays

No. 2: Tampa Bay Rays

No. 3: Seattle Mariners

