Major League Baseball Cal Raleigh Surpasses Ken Griffey Jr. For Most Mariners HRs in a Season Updated Sep. 21, 2025 10:35 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Cal Raleigh hit his 57th home run to surpass Ken Griffey Jr. for Seattle’s single-season record, and the Mariners held on for a 6-4 win against Houston on Saturday night that gave them a two-game lead in the AL West over the Astros.

George Kirby (10-7) scattered five hits across six scoreless innings and struck out seven to help the Mariners clinch the season series.

Houston is tied with streaking Cleveland for the final American League wild card, one game behind Boston with seven remaining.

All-Star closer Andres Munoz plunked Jake Meyers with a pitch to start the Houston ninth before walking Jeremy Pena. But right fielder Victor Robles made a diving catch on a ball hit by Carlos Correa, and Meyers was out on a double play to give Muñoz his 37th save.

Seattle, which has won 13 of 14, holds the second AL playoff seed just ahead of third-seed Detroit, which has dropped five straight.

The Mariners led by two in the third when Raleigh smacked a 95.5 mph sinker from lefty Framber Valdez into the bullpen in right-center field to make it 3-0 and eclipse Griffey's home run total in 1997 and 1998.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seattle led by six with two outs in the seventh when Peña’s grand slam off Carlos Vargas got the Astros within 6-4. The Astros had runners on second and third with one out in the eighth, but Eduard Bazardo struck out Yainer Diaz before Gabe Speier came in and fanned pinch-hitter Christian Walker to end the threat.

The Mariners loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth and Valdez was pulled after walking Josh Naylor to make it 4-0. Jayden Murray took over and pinch-hitter Dominic Canzone’s single to right field extended the lead to 6-0.

Valdez (12-11) yielded six hits and five runs with four walks in 4 2/3 innings for his fourth straight loss.

Houston manager Joe Espada and hitting coach Troy Snitker were ejected for complaining to plate umpire Shane Livensparger after Jesus Sanchez struck out looking for the second out of the fifth.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Seattle Mariners Cal Raleigh Major League Baseball

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?

share