Cubs' Manager says Kyle Tucker Was Playing Through Hairline Fracture in Hand

Not only have the Chicago Cubs quieted the hottest team in Major League Baseball, but they've won three straight over the Milwaukee Brewers without star outfielder Kyle Tucker.

Tucker started in the series opener on Monday, going 0-for-4 at the plate, which was his sixth game out of the last seven without recording a hit. Manager Craig Counsell then benched Tucker in a move that was originally reported to help him "reset from his slump". But, following the Cubs' game on Wednesday, it's now been reported that, after receiving imaging, the Cubs learned Tucker is dealing with a hairline fracture in his right hand.

It's an injury that he suffered in June, and has been playing through since until he sat on Monday. It may also offer an explanation for his recent struggles.

"He was sore for a little while, but was able to play," Counsell said on Wednesday. "We did some more imaging, and it showed a small fracture that was healing. Is it possible that playing through it has changed some things? Yeah, absolutely."

"He wanted to play," Counsell added.

A timeline for Tucker's return has yet to be announced, but Counsell mentioned the fracture has healed by this point, and "hasn't been an issue." Until more clarity on Tucker's timeline to return surfaces, the Cubs will have to continue digging for performances like Wednesday's to chase down the Brewers, whole hold a six-game lead over them in the NL Central.

Michael Busch hit a three-run double off Jacob Misiorowski, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 on Wednesday night for their third consecutive victory over the NL Central leaders.

Matt Shaw added a solo homer as Chicago won for the fifth time in six games. Colin Rea (10-5) pitched three-hit ball into the sixth inning.

The Cubs improved to 7-5 against the Brewers this year, clinching the season series. They trail Milwaukee by six games going into the series finale on Thursday.

Brice Turang had three hits for Milwaukee, and Christian Yelich scored two runs. Misiorowski (4-2) was charged with three runs in four innings.

Brewers shortstop Joey Ortiz went 0 for 3 a day after he left the second game of a doubleheader with a bruised knee.

Turang's RBI single trimmed Chicago's lead to 3-2 in the sixth. But Shaw led off the eighth with a 390-foot homer to left-center off Jared Koenig.

Brad Keller pitched a perfect eighth for the Cubs, and Daniel Palencia worked a rocky ninth for his 18th save in 20 chances.

Danny Jansen drove in Turang with a pinch-hit single, and the Brewers loaded the bases with two down. But William Contreras lined to second for the final out.

Misiorowski retired his first six batters before running into trouble in the third. The All-Star right-hander walked his first three batters of the inning, including Matt Shaw on the 11th pitch of an at-bat that included seven foul balls.

Busch then drove a 3-1 fastball into the gap in left-center, clearing the bases and giving the Cubs a 3-1 lead.

Key moment

Palencia celebrated in front of the mound after Nico Hoerner snared Contreras' game-ending liner.

Key stat

The Brewers have dropped three straight for the first time since May 7-10.

Up next

Right-hander Quinn Priester (11-2, 3.48 ERA) starts for Milwaukee on Thursday, and left-hander Shota Imanaga (8-5, 3.06) pitches for Chicago.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

