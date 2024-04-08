Major League Baseball Astros scratch Framber Valdez with elbow soreness amid rash of pitcher injuries Updated Apr. 8, 2024 6:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Houston Astros scratched All-Star left-hander Framber Valdez from his scheduled start Monday night against the Texas Rangers. Valdez is experiencing elbow soreness, manager Joe Espada told reporters, and will meet with doctors to determine his next steps.

Valdez's injury comes on the heels of a brutal start to the season health-wise for several of his fellow star pitchers that has prompted a debate within baseball about whether factors like a focus on velocity and spin rate or the new pitch clock are to blame for the issues.

2023 AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole is currently working his way back from the injured list after dealing with elbow inflammation in spring training, while Atlanta Braves ace Spencer Strider — the 2024 NL Cy Young preseason favorite — is out indefinitely with a UCL sprain. Cleveland Guardians ace Shane Bieber was recently diagnosed with a torn UCL and will miss the entire 2024 season after elbow issues also sidelined him for several months in 2023.

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani — who is still active in his first season with his new team as a designated hitter — and Texas Rangers ace Jacob deGrom are among those currently rehabbing from suffering torn UCLs in 2023. It was the second such injury for both players in their professional baseball careers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Astros called up right-hander Blair Henley from Triple-A Sugar Land to start in place of Valdez. The 26-year-old was set for his major league debut at the home of the Rangers, just a few miles from his hometown of Fort Worth.

Valdez had no-decisions in his first two starts, both Houston losses. He has allowed three runs in 12 1/3 innings with six walks and 10 strikeouts.

Valdez was 12-11 with a 3.45 ERA in a second consecutive All-Star season in 2023. He won 17 games in 2022.

Henley pitched three seasons for the Texas Longhorns before the Astros drafted him in the seventh round in 2019. He has made one start for Sugar Land this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share