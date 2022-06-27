Angels-Mariners brawl: Fan orders Jesse Winker a pizza after ejection

Seattle Mariners
Seattle Mariners

1 hour ago

Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker was one of eight individuals ejected during a lengthy bench-clearing brawl that erupted after he was hit by a pitch in the second inning of the Los Angeles Angels' 2-1 victory Sunday, but he was the only one who got gifted a pizza for his troubles.

That's right. 

Sofie Dill, a Mariners fan living in Arkansas, ordered a whole pepperoni pizza for Winker and had it delivered to him at Angel Stadium after the nearly 20-minute melee ended.

"For the visitor's clubhouse, pizza is for Jesse Winker," the fan wrote in the delivery notes.

The Doordash driver who picked up the pizza, Simranjeet Singh, arrived at the stadium in the sixth inning.

 "I got to the stadium and thought, ‘Oh my god, the parking is full,’" Singh said Sunday night before finding a temporary spot and heading over to Gate 6. There, he spoke with a security guard who steered him to a guard station. Then, he handed over the pizza to two guards, who completed the mid-game delivery for him.

Winker received the pizza and reached out to Dill on social media to thank her for the gesture.

"Mariners fans are amazing!" Winker texted when asked about it, per The Athletic.

Turns out, the pizza was the gift that kept on giving. 

The Mariners responded by offering the fan a Winker jersey.

What's more, Dill shared the Singh's Venmo information on social media, and the tips started pouring in. 

By Sunday night, he estimated between 300 and 400 Mariners fans had donated.

Here's how social media reacted.

