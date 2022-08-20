St. Louis Cardinals Albert Pujols hits 691st, 692nd career home runs 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 691st and 692nd career home runs Saturday, moving him ever closer to the exclusive 700 club.

His first home run came in the top of the second inning off Arizona left-hander Madison Bumgarner, drawing a huge cheer from the Diamondbacks faithful.

Pujols victimized Bumgarner again in the fourth inning, a no-doubter to almost the exact same spot.

Pujols, 42, has 13 home runs in 70 games this season, including five in his last five games. With the big day, Pujols also moved past Stan Musial into second place on the career list for total bases. The three-time MVP has announced that this will be his last season.

With eight more home runs, he would become just the fourth player in MLB history to hit 700. He currently ranks fifth on the all-time list:

1. Barry Bonds, 762

2. Henry Aaron, 755

3. Babe Ruth, 714

4. Alex Rodriguez, 696

5. Albert Pujols, 692

The next-closest active player is Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera, 39, who ranks 27th all-time with 506 home runs.

Get more from St. Louis Cardinals Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.