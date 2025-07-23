Major League Baseball 3 Best Trade Destinations for Boston Red Sox Outfielder Jarren Duran Updated Jul. 23, 2025 3:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Two questions surround Jarren Duran: Would the Boston Red Sox fathom trading the talented 28-year-old outfielder? And who wouldn’t want to get their hands on the 2024 All-Star?

Under team control through 2028, Duran is a plug-and-play starter (both center and left field) who arguably hasn’t even entered his prime. He has a slug-generating crisp swing from the left side, is an extra-base hit machine, and wreaks havoc on the basepath.

Duran’s production has dipped a bit from last year's All-Star campaign, but he still has a 2.4 WAR, nine home runs, 51 RBIs, 16 stolen bases, an AL-high 10 doubles and boasts a .257/.323/.433 slash line.

Here are the three best trade destinations for Duran:

Jarren Duran has played both left and center field. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, the Giants made a blockbuster trade with the Red Sox for Rafael Devers. Why not go back to Beantown for another positional upgrade in Duran?

The Giants entered Wednesday's MLB action 21st in runs (422), 25th in home runs (95), 26th in batting average (.232), 27th in slugging percentage (.374) and 28th in hits (779). In short: they need another bat. Duran, who has primarily played left field this season, gives the Giants both a well-rounded left-handed hitter and somebody who deepens their outfield rotation.

Heliot Ramos likely stays in left field and Duran goes to center, meaning Jung Hoo Lee would become San Francisco's designated hitter and Wilmer Flores, who has primarily been the team's designated hitter this season, has the infield versatility to become a utility player. Of course, Duran's arrival could also merely mean that manager Bob Melvin shuffles the aforementioned players and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski based on the opposing starting pitcher.

While slipping of late, San Francisco is firmly in the wild-card hunt at 53-49. The Giants need more oomph, and Duran would add more much-needed offensive firepower while becoming a part of their core for the foreseeable future. San Francisco could base a trade offer to Boston for Duran around esteemed shortstop prospect Jhonny Level, as the Giants have Willy Adames in the first season of a seven-year, $182 million deal.

All that said, the Giants may refrain from trading for Duran, as they could view him as a quality player but one who isn't clearly better than any of their starting outfielders and therefore prefer to make a trade for somebody who presents a clear upgrade (e.g. San Francisco acquiring Devers).

Jarren Duran led the American League with 14 triples last season. (Photo by Alyssa Howell/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The Blue Jays, who lead the Yankees by three games in the AL East, should operate like a legit contender. Acquiring Duran would fortify that status.

Last offseason, Toronto made a presumably cost-effective and high-impact move by signing former Baltimore Orioles outfielder/designated hitter Anthony Santander — who blasted 44 home runs in 2024 — to a five-year, $92.5 million deal. Unfortunately for the Blue Jays, Santander hasn't played since May 29 due to a shoulder injury and boasted a .179/.273/.304 slash line before going down. Furthermore, center fielder Daulton Varsho has missed the last two months due to a hamstring injury and struggled to get on base beforehand. Acquiring Duran could help Toronto replenish some of the production that both Santander and Varsho's absences have vacated.

Duran would provide slug and somebody who files around the basepaths to a plausible offense but one that could use more slug; while Toronto entered Wednesday second in MLB with a .332 on-base percentage, it was also 12th with a .407 slugging percentage. At full force, Duran, Varsho, George Springer, Davis Schneider and Santander — who was the team's designated hitter before going down — would make for an outfield depth chart of multiple players who are adept at playing multiple spots.

Duran could start in either left or center field for the Blue Jays, bat near the top of the order and help set the table for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Addison Barger and Co. Toronto could send a trade package to Boston that allows the latter to beef up its organizational pitching depth, sending two of Brandon Barriera, Juaron Watts-Brown, Ryan Jennings and Landen Maroudis to the Red Sox for Duran.

Boston potentially wanting a little more from Toronto in a trade than another team, given it being a divisional rival, could hurt getting a deal over the finish line, though. Plus, the Blue Jays could convince themselves that Santander getting healthy — and performing like the player they signed up for — later in the season is an essential midseason acquisition.

Jarren Duran was a 2024 All-Star. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Phillies are in a grudge match with the New York Mets for the NL East and are trying to break through and win the World Series while their core is still in its prime. How about getting a two-for-one: somebody who improves Philadelphia in the present and gives it a safety net from potentially losing one of its core bats in the offseason?

As for the present, Duran could take over in center field, moving Brandon Marsh into the fourth outfielder role. From the jump, Duran becomes the best everyday offensive outfielder in Philadelphia's order, giving it somebody who could either get on base, setting up Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber for RBI opportunities near the top of the order, or hit in the bottom-third of the order, helping spark offense and balance out their offensive firepower.

Then, there's the future element, as Schwarber and Max Kepler are each free agents after this season, and Nick Castellanos is a free agent after 2026. Surely, the Phillies are going to attempt to re-sign Schwarber and have the resources to do so, but if another team outbids them, or Schwarber ultimately decides to move on, Castellanos could become the team's designated hitter. Meanwhile, Duran could stick in center field or move to left depending on how Philadelphia builds out its outfield depth. In essence, Duran gives the Phillies somebody who can play both spots, provides depth and is under contract for the next three full seasons.

The Phillies have the talent and pedigree to knock off any team, including the Los Angeles Dodgers and potent Chicago Cubs. But Philadelphia risks complacency with its offensive core and banking on an improved starting rotation (e.g. Cristopher Sanchez and Ranger Suarez being healthy and continuing to pitch at a high level). After last season's ending in which they got muzzled by the Mets in a four-game divisional series that saw them score just 12 runs — including two or fewer in three of those games — that would be unwise. Adding Duran improves them in both the short and long term.

Given the high-caliber status of its starting rotation, Philadelphia could base a trade offer to Boston for Duran around 2020 first-round right-hander Mick Abel, among others.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share