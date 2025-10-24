2025 MLB World Series Game 1 Lineups: Bo Bichette is Back, Batting Cleanup

Game 1 of the World Series brought significant news even before it began, as the Blue Jays both activated star shortstop Bo Bichette, and put him in the lineup batting cleanup. Beyond that, he's also playing at second base for the first time since 2019.

The Blue Jays' starting nine for Game 1:

As MLB's Sarah Langs pointed out, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Daulton Varsho all in the lineup, it's the first time that three second-generation MLB players have ever started for one team: Vladimir Guerrero, Dante Bichette and Gary Varsho are their fathers, respectively.

As for the Dodgers, they will also be using a DH as their leadoff hitter:

The Blue Jays will send rookie Trey Yesavage to the mound on Game 1 to face the star-studded Dodgers lineup – Yesavage was drafted in 2024, 20th overall, and made just three regular season starts in MLB before the postseason began.

The Dodgers will counter with Blake Snell, a two-time Cy Young winner who has pitched like that when he's been able to take the mound in an injury-shortened 2025 season.

Game 1 of the World Series will air exclusively on FOX at 8 p.m. ET, and through streaming on FOXSports.com , the FOX Sports App and FOX One.