Major League Baseball
2025 MLB World Series Game 1 Lineups: Bo Bichette is Back, Batting Cleanup
Major League Baseball

2025 MLB World Series Game 1 Lineups: Bo Bichette is Back, Batting Cleanup

Published Oct. 24, 2025 4:19 p.m. ET

Game 1 of the World Series brought significant news even before it began, as the Blue Jays both activated star shortstop Bo Bichette, and put him in the lineup batting cleanup. Beyond that, he's also playing at second base for the first time since 2019.

 The Blue Jays' starting nine for Game 1:

  1. George Springer, DH
  2. Davis Schneider, LF
  3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B
  4. Bo Bichette, 2B
  5. Alejandro Kirk, C
  6. Daulton Varsho, CF
  7. Ernie Clement, 3B
  8. Myles Straw, RF
  9. Andres Gimenez, SS

As MLB's Sarah Langs pointed out, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Daulton Varsho all in the lineup, it's the first time that three second-generation MLB players have ever started for one team: Vladimir Guerrero, Dante Bichette and Gary Varsho are their fathers, respectively.

As for the Dodgers, they will also be using a DH as their leadoff hitter:

  1. Shohei Ohtani, DH
  2. Mookie Betts, SS
  3. Freddie Freeman, 1B
  4. Will Smith, C
  5. Teoscar Hernandez, RF
  6. Max Muncy, 3B
  7. Enrique Hernandez, LF
  8. Tommy Edman, 2B
  9. Andy Pages, CF

The Blue Jays will send rookie Trey Yesavage to the mound on Game 1 to face the star-studded Dodgers lineup – Yesavage was drafted in 2024, 20th overall, and made just three regular season starts in MLB before the postseason began. 

The Dodgers will counter with Blake Snell, a two-time Cy Young winner who has pitched like that when he's been able to take the mound in an injury-shortened 2025 season.

Game 1 of the World Series will air exclusively on FOX at 8 p.m. ET, and through streaming on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App and FOX One.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Los Angeles Dodgers
Toronto Blue Jays
Major League Baseball
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: How to Watch 2025 World Series: Schedule, TV Channels, Streaming, Dates, Times

How to Watch 2025 World Series: Schedule, TV Channels, Streaming, Dates, Times

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 World Series Image 2025 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes