2025 MLB Playoff Bracket: Updated Scores and Schedule for ALCS Game 7
The Dodgers punched their ticket to the World Series. But who will join them? The Mariners and Blue Jays will meet in Game 7 tonight on FOX to decide!
After a drama-filled postseason, we're one step closer to knowing who will lift the Commissioner's Trophy.
MLB Playoff Bracket
League Championship Series
American League Championship Series — Series tied, 3-3
Game 1: Mariners 3, Blue Jays 1
Game 2: Mariners 10, Blue Jays 3
Game 3: Blue Jays 13, Mariners 4
Game 4: Blue Jays 8, Mariners 2
Game 5: Mariners 6, Blue Jays 2
Game 6: Blue Jays 5, Mariners 2
Game 7: Mariners at Blue Jays; Monday, Oct. 20 (8:08 p.m. ET, FOX)
WIN OR GO HOME 🚨 Derek Jeter, A-Rod & Big Papi react to Blue Jays' Game 6 win, ALCS Game 7 preview
National League Championship Series - Dodgers win, 4-0
Game 1: Dodgers 2, Brewers 1
Game 2: Dodgers 5, Brewers 1
Game 3: Dodgers 3, Brewers 1
Game 4: Dodgers 5, Brewers 1
World Series
The World Series will be a seven-game format.
* If necessary
Game 1: Oct. 24 (TBD, FOX)
Game 2: Oct. 25 (TBD, FOX)
Game 3: Oct. 27 (TBD, FOX)
Game 4: Oct. 28 (TBD, FOX)
Game 5: Oct. 29 (TBD, FOX)*
Game 6: Oct. 31 (TBD, FOX)*
Game 7: Nov. 1 (TBD, FOX)*
Previously Completed Rounds
Division Series
American League
No. 6 Detroit Tigers vs. No. 2 Seattle Mariners - Mariners win, 3-2
- Game 1: Tigers 3, Mariners 2 (11 innings)
- Game 2: Mariners 3, Tigers 2
- Game 3: Mariners 8, Tigers 4
- Game 4: Tigers 9, Mariners 3
- Game 5: Mariners 3, Tigers 2 (15 innings)
No. 4 New York Yankees vs. No. 1 Toronto Blue Jays - Blue Jays win, 3-1
- Game 1: Blue Jays 10, Yankees 1
- Game 2: Blue Jays 13, Yankees 7
- Game 3: Yankees 9, Blue Jays 6
- Game 4: Blue Jays 5, Yankees 1
National League
No. 4 Chicago Cubs vs. No. 1 Milwaukee Brewers - Brewers win, 3-2
- Game 1: Brewers 9, Cubs 3
- Game 2: Brewers 7, Cubs 3
- Game 3: Cubs 4, Brewers 3
- Game 4: Cubs 6, Brewers 0
- Game 5: Brewers 3, Cubs 1
No. 3 Los Angeles Dodgers vs. No. 2 Philadelphia Phillies - Dodgers win, 3-1
- Game 1: Dodgers 5, Phillies 3
- Game 2: Dodgers 4, Phillies 3
- Game 3: Phillies 8, Dodgers 2
- Game 4: Dodgers 2, Phillies 1 (11 innings)
Wild Card Round
American League
No. 6 Detroit Tigers at No. 3 Cleveland Guardians - Tigers win series, 2-1
(Tigers will play the No. 2 seed Seattle Mariners)
No. 5 Boston Red Sox at No. 4 New York Yankees - Yankees win series, 2-1
(Yankees will play the No. 1 seed Toronto Blue Jays)
National League
No. 6 Cincinnati Reds at No. 3 Los Angeles Dodgers - Dodgers win series 2-0
(Dodgers will play the No. 2 seed Philadelphia Phillies)
No. 5 San Diego Padres at No. 4 vs. Chicago Cubs - Cubs win series, 2-1
(Cubs will play No. 1 seed Milwaukee Brewers)
2025 MLB Postseason Teams
American League
1. Toronto Blue Jays – The Blue Jays clinched the AL East for the first time since 2015. They will earned a first-round bye, and have home-field advantage through the ALCS.
2. Seattle Mariners – The Mariners clinched the AL West crown for the first time since 2001, and will have a first-round bye and home-field advantage for the ALDS.
3. Cleveland Guardians – The Guardians' improbable season comeback garners them the AL Central title and will host the team they leaped over, the Tigers, in a wild-card series.
4. New York Yankees – The Yankees clinched a wild-card spot and will now host the Red Sox in a blockbuster first-round series.
5. Boston Red Sox – The Red Sox return to the postseason for the first time since 2021. They will take on their bitter Yankees rivals in the wild-card round.
6. Detroit Tigers – The Tigers salvaged an AL Wild Card berth after a stunning late-season collapse. They will take on the AL Central champions Guardians in the wild-card series.
National League
1. Milwaukee Brewers – The Brewers secured their third straight NL Central title. They earned a bye in the first round, the NL's overall No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the postseason (including the World Series).
2. Philadelphia Phillies – The Phillies clinched the NL East title for the second straight year. They also have a first-round bye, the NL's overall No. 2 seed and home-field advantage in the NLDS.
3. Los Angeles Dodgers — The Dodgers clinched the NL West title for the 12th time in the past 13 years. They will be the No. 3 seed in the NL and host the Reds in the wild-card series.
4. Chicago Clubs – The Cubs will be making their first playoff appearance since 2020 and the first in a full-length season since 2018. They will have home-field advantage in their wild-card series with the Padres.
5. San Diego Padres – The Padres clinched their fourth postseason trip in six years and head to Chicago to meet the Cubs in a wild-card series.
6. Cincinnati Reds – The Reds waited until the last day of the regular season to clinch a playoff spot. They will head out west to face the Dodgers in a wild-card series.
4 Takeaways From the Blue Jays’ ALCS Game 6 Win Over the Mariners
Full Stop, End of Discussion: Shohei Ohtani Is the Best to Ever Do It
'Best Performance Ever': Ohtani Sends Dodgers to World Series With Two-Way Outing for the Ages
3 Best MLB Free-Agent Fits For Pete Alonso if He Leaves New York Mets
4 Takeaways From Dodgers’ NLCS Game 4 Win Over Brewers: The Shohei Ohtani Game
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani's Historic NLCS Game 4 Performance By The Numbers
How to watch the 2025 MLB Playoffs: TV channels, streaming, dates, times
MLB Postseason Buzz: Milwaukee Brewers Open to Trading Their Ace?
