2025 MLB Playoff Bracket: Updated Scores and Schedule for ALCS Game 7

The Dodgers punched their ticket to the World Series. But who will join them? The Mariners and Blue Jays will meet in Game 7 tonight on FOX to decide!

After a drama-filled postseason, we're one step closer to knowing who will lift the Commissioner's Trophy.

MLB Playoff Bracket

League Championship Series

American League Championship Series — Series tied, 3-3

Game 1: Mariners 3, Blue Jays 1

Game 2: Mariners 10, Blue Jays 3

Game 3: Blue Jays 13, Mariners 4

Game 4: Blue Jays 8, Mariners 2

Game 5: Mariners 6, Blue Jays 2

Game 6: Blue Jays 5, Mariners 2

Game 7: Mariners at Blue Jays; Monday, Oct. 20 (8:08 p.m. ET, FOX)

WIN OR GO HOME 🚨 Derek Jeter, A-Rod & Big Papi react to Blue Jays' Game 6 win, ALCS Game 7 preview Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz reacted to the Toronto Blue Jays Game 6 victory over the Seattle Mariners and preview Game 7.

National League Championship Series - Dodgers win, 4-0

Game 1: Dodgers 2, Brewers 1

Game 2: Dodgers 5, Brewers 1

Game 3: Dodgers 3, Brewers 1

Game 4: Dodgers 5, Brewers 1

World Series

The World Series will be a seven-game format.

* If necessary

Game 1: Oct. 24 (TBD, FOX)

Game 2: Oct. 25 (TBD, FOX)

Game 3: Oct. 27 (TBD, FOX)

Game 4: Oct. 28 (TBD, FOX)

Game 5: Oct. 29 (TBD, FOX)*

Game 6: Oct. 31 (TBD, FOX)*

Game 7: Nov. 1 (TBD, FOX)*

Previously Completed Rounds

Division Series

American League

No. 6 Detroit Tigers vs. No. 2 Seattle Mariners - Mariners win, 3-2

No. 4 New York Yankees vs. No. 1 Toronto Blue Jays - Blue Jays win, 3-1

National League

No. 4 Chicago Cubs vs. No. 1 Milwaukee Brewers - Brewers win, 3-2

No. 3 Los Angeles Dodgers vs. No. 2 Philadelphia Phillies - Dodgers win, 3-1

Wild Card Round

American League

No. 6 Detroit Tigers at No. 3 Cleveland Guardians - Tigers win series, 2-1

(Tigers will play the No. 2 seed Seattle Mariners)

No. 5 Boston Red Sox at No. 4 New York Yankees - Yankees win series, 2-1

(Yankees will play the No. 1 seed Toronto Blue Jays)

National League

No. 6 Cincinnati Reds at No. 3 Los Angeles Dodgers - Dodgers win series 2-0

(Dodgers will play the No. 2 seed Philadelphia Phillies)

No. 5 San Diego Padres at No. 4 vs. Chicago Cubs - Cubs win series, 2-1

(Cubs will play No. 1 seed Milwaukee Brewers)

2025 MLB Postseason Teams

American League

1. Toronto Blue Jays – The Blue Jays clinched the AL East for the first time since 2015. They will earned a first-round bye, and have home-field advantage through the ALCS.

2. Seattle Mariners – The Mariners clinched the AL West crown for the first time since 2001, and will have a first-round bye and home-field advantage for the ALDS.

3. Cleveland Guardians – The Guardians' improbable season comeback garners them the AL Central title and will host the team they leaped over, the Tigers, in a wild-card series.

4. New York Yankees – The Yankees clinched a wild-card spot and will now host the Red Sox in a blockbuster first-round series.

5. Boston Red Sox – The Red Sox return to the postseason for the first time since 2021. They will take on their bitter Yankees rivals in the wild-card round.

6. Detroit Tigers – The Tigers salvaged an AL Wild Card berth after a stunning late-season collapse. They will take on the AL Central champions Guardians in the wild-card series.

National League

1. Milwaukee Brewers – The Brewers secured their third straight NL Central title. They earned a bye in the first round, the NL's overall No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the postseason (including the World Series).

2. Philadelphia Phillies – The Phillies clinched the NL East title for the second straight year. They also have a first-round bye, the NL's overall No. 2 seed and home-field advantage in the NLDS.

3. Los Angeles Dodgers — The Dodgers clinched the NL West title for the 12th time in the past 13 years. They will be the No. 3 seed in the NL and host the Reds in the wild-card series.

4. Chicago Clubs – The Cubs will be making their first playoff appearance since 2020 and the first in a full-length season since 2018. They will have home-field advantage in their wild-card series with the Padres.

5. San Diego Padres – The Padres clinched their fourth postseason trip in six years and head to Chicago to meet the Cubs in a wild-card series.

6. Cincinnati Reds – The Reds waited until the last day of the regular season to clinch a playoff spot. They will head out west to face the Dodgers in a wild-card series.