Major League Baseball 2025 MLB Odds: Fade The Dodgers, Back Padres To Win NL West Published Aug. 14, 2025 2:11 p.m. ET

Now is a great time to stop and appreciate how incredible these MLB division races have been.

There is an old truism about how, historically, despite the length of the baseball season, about 75% of the teams who are in first place on Memorial Day end up maintaining their lead and going on to win their division.

The point being, even though the season is six months long, the standings after two months are usually a very strong indicator of who is headed for October.

This season is very different, though.

All six divisions have seen some of the more extreme shakeups in the standings in recent memory and all within a fairly short period of time.

Around Memorial Day, the AL East looked like a runaway, with the Yankees enjoying a comfortable seven-game cushion. Now that we're in mid-August, the Yankees sit in third place, six games behind the surprising first-place Blue Jays.

On July 6, the Tigers led the AL Central by a staggering 13.5 games over the Twins, with the Guardians in fourth place and 15.5 games out. The Guardians have surged their way to second place, getting as close as four games behind the slumping Tigers in the loss column. Cleveland now trails Detroit by 6.5 games.

The AL West looked like it was once again going to belong to the Astros, who led by seven games in mid-June. But as play started on Aug. 13, the Astros and Mariners were tied.

The Milwaukee Brewers are on a 12-game winning streak as of Aug. 14.

The National League has been just as wild.

In the middle of June, the Mets led the NL East by 5.5 games, a lead that has turned into a five-game deficit to the Phillies in less than two months. A look at the standings in mid-June also reflected an NL Central that had the Cubs comfortably ahead of the Brewers, leading by 6.5 games.

The Brewers, who seem to win every baseball game they play these days, have turned the tables and now enjoy a 7.5-game lead.

That's a stunning 14-game swing.

At least in the NL West, we can count on some stability, where the juggernaut Dodgers are a lock to win the division — right?

Well, those Dodgers led by nine games on July 4 and now trail the new-look Padres by a full game. That's a 10-game swing in about five weeks.

All six divisions have seen comfortable leads disappearing throughout the summer. But the NL West is the division, from a betting perspective, that I want to focus on, as these teams square off this weekend for a huge series in Los Angeles.

Padres Best Bet to Win NL West

When you look at the odds to win the division, the wrong team is favored.

The Dodgers — despite trailing by a game and being ice-cold coming off of a second series sweep at the hands of the Angels — are -180 favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook. The Padres at +135 are underdogs.

The bet here is the Padres to win the NL West.

Can the Padres keep their slim lead over L.A. to finish the season?

The Dodgers were projected by oddsmakers to win around 105 games before the season started and looked to be capable of living up to those expectations with their sizzling start. But L.A., surprisingly quiet at the trade deadline, has been a mediocre team for a long stretch.

You can blame it on injuries, malaise after winning another World Series or whatever other reasons for the underachieving and underwhelming results. But the fact is, the Padres are simply a better baseball team right now.

Two weeks ago, the day after the trade deadline, I wrote about the Padres' acquisitions and recommended them at 11-1 to win the National League. That number has been slashed to 5-1, as the Padres have gone 9-3 since the deadline and possess one of the best bullpens in recent memory now that All-Star Mason Miller has been added.

New acquisitions Ryan O’Hearn and Ramon Laureano have provided depth to what was a struggling lineup, and the Padres look poised to break through and make their first World Series since 1998.

The Dodgers are 12-21 since July 4 and are only favored to win the West because of past success.

The L.A. team we expected isn’t the one we’re seeing right now. Taking the plus money odds on the hotter, more complete Padres to capture the division title is the bet to make.

PICK: Padres (+135) to win NL West

Will Hill, a contributor on the Bear Bets Podcast, has been betting on sports for over a decade. He is a betting analyst who has been a host on VSiN, as well as the Goldboys Network.

