2024 MLB odds: Josh Hader, Emmanuel Clase favorites to lead in saves
2024 MLB odds: Josh Hader, Emmanuel Clase favorites to lead in saves

Published Feb. 29, 2024 11:59 a.m. ET

CloserJosh Hader is back for his second stint with the Houston Astros organization.

After signing a five-year, $98 million free agent contract with the Astros during the offseason, will Hader pay off for bettors in the most saves market?

Hader is the preseason betting favorite to lead the major leagues this season in saves.

Hader was 2-3 with a 1.28 ERA and 1.10 WHIP (walks and hits per inning pitched) with 85 strikeouts and 30 walks in 56.1 innings pitched for the San Diego Padres last season.

He finished tied for eighth in saves with 33.

Cleveland's Emmanuel Clase, who led the majors with 44 saves last season, is right behind Hader at +600.

As spring training is underway, let's take a look at the oddsboard for the premier relievers.

2024 MLB SAVES LEADER ODDS: * 

Josh Hader, Astros: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Emmanuel Clase, Guardians: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Camilo Doval, Giants: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Edwin Diaz, Mets: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Clay Holmes, Yankees: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)
Evan Phillips, Dodgers: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
David Bednar, Pirates: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
Devin Williams, Brewers: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
Paul Sewald, Diamondbacks: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
Raisel Iglesias, Braves: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
Jhoan Duran, Twins: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

* odds as of 2/29/24

2023 MLB SAVES LEADERS

Emmanuel Clase, Guardians: 44
Camilo Doval, Giants: 39
David Bednar, Pirates: 39
Alexis Diaz, Reds: 37
Devin Williams, Brewers: 36
Jordan Romano, Blue Jays: 36
Paul Sewald, Mariners/Diamondbacks: 34
Josh Hader, Padres:33
Raisel Iglesias, Braves: 33
Felix Bautista, Orioles: 33

Hader, a five-time All-Star, joins last season's closer Ryan Pressly and Bryan Abreu to give Houston a formidable back end of the bullpen.

Hader has saved 165 games, including a career-high 37 saves in 2019 for Milwaukee. Hader was sent to the Brewers by Houston at the 2015 trade deadline.

Hader has averaged 15 strikeouts per nine innings in his career.

Who do you think will strike out the most batters this season? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news on MLB and other sports.

