2023 World Baseball Classic live updates: USA-Japan championship game
The 2023 World Baseball Classic comes to a close Tuesday after an action-packed schedule with the tournament's championship game, as Team USA takes on Japan at LoanDepot Park in Miami.
The U.S. punched its ticket to the championship after a 14-2 win over Cuba on Sunday, while Japan advanced after a dramatic 6-5 win over Mexico on Monday.
Tonight's championship game airs at 7 p.m. ET on FS1 and is available to stream on the FOX Sports app.
Here are the top plays!
Setting the stage
Support from teammates
As Merrill Kelly takes the bump for the USA, Zac Gallen is confident his Diamondbacks teammate can make himself a part of American history.
And support from other American teams
A few stars from the United States women's national team also gave their support prior to first pitch.
A showdown for the ages
Angels teammates Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani will go head-to-head for the first time in Tuesday's final. While a championship is on the line, both players had a moment to catch up pregame.
Will Ohtani pitch?
The Angels have given Ohtani permission to pitch an inning in Tuesday's final, setting the stage for a possible Ohtani-Trout battle.
What the USA's lineup looks like
Team USA will trot out another star-filled lineup for the title game, with Mookie Betts leading off and Trea Turner moving up to sixth after hitting big homers in each of the last two games.
Stay tuned for updates!
