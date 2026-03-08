LIV Golf Hong Kong: John Rahm, 4Aces GC End Victory Droughts With Dominant Sunday

For Jon Rahm, it was 539 days without an individual tournament win. For Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces GC, it was 974 days without a team win.

Both droughts ended Sunday with impressive performances at HSBC LIV Golf Hong Kong.

Rahm, the Legion XIII captain and the league’s most consistent player, put the finishing touches on a dominant performance at Hong Kong Golf Club with a 6-under 64 for a three-stroke victory at 23 under. It comes after consecutive runner-up finishes in the first two LIV Golf tournaments this season and ends a personal winless stretch that had lasted since his previous league win in the regular-season finale in Chicago in September 2024.

"Very relieving," said Rahm, the league’s reigning two-time Individual Champion. "That's the only way I can describe it. I've been very ecstatic for wins in the past. This one just feels like a big weight off my shoulder. That's all I can say."

4Aces GC was the dominant team in the early years of LIV Golf, winning four times in the regular season and then the Team Championship in the inaugural year of 2022, followed by two more wins the next season, including London in June 2023.

That was the team’s last victory, and since then, the roster has undergone several changes, including two new additions this year with Thomas Detry and Anthony Kim joining Johnson and Thomas Pieters, renewing hope that the team could return to its glory days.

The 4Aces finished third in each of the first two tournaments this year, and Kim broke through with an individual win in the previous tournament in Adelaide last month. But on Sunday, they celebrated as a team, shooting a collective 16 under with Johnson leading the way with a 65, Kim and Pieters shooting 66 and Detry with a 67 for a six-stroke victory over Smash GC.

"To finally get a win after a few years without having one, very proud of the guys," Johnson said. "Obviously, we have a completely new team, but I think we have a very strong team. I'm very happy with them."

Kim followed up his electric victory in Adelaide with a tie for 31st in Hong Kong. Having played as an independent Wild Card player in his first two seasons in LIV Golf, the result would not have ended with a celebration. But after joining the 4Aces in Australia, Sunday’s final round was his first exposure to focusing mostly from a team standpoint.

Kim’s birdie on his next-to-last hole gave the 4Aces the lead for good, and Detry added another birdie shortly after as the 4Aces pulled away down the stretch.

"After Adelaide, the first couple days seemed pretty surreal," Kim said. "Obviously, we all play to win, right? But now with LIV Golf, there's two elements. You get to win with three other guys that you're battling with. This is pretty special."

Rahm has certainly been special since joining LIV Golf. He won two individual tournament titles in his first season in 2024. Since then, he’s celebrated four regular-season tournament wins, two season-long Individual Championships, and Legion XIII’s Team Championship last year.

But his stretch of 26 consecutive worldwide starts without a tournament win matched the longest stretch of his career. He left Adelaide applauding Kim’s come-from-behind win but also disappointed in his own performance in the final round.

Starting Sunday as one of the three co-leaders with Detry and Smash GC’s Harold Varner III, he birdied four of his first eight holes, then gave a shot back with a bogey at the ninth.

Through 13 holes, he was just one stroke ahead of Pieters, who was playing in the group ahead. But Rahm’s approach shot with a gap wedge from 90 yards at the 14th left him with a 7-foot birdie putt. He rolled that in while Pieters bogeyed the 15th, a two-shot swing that proved decisive down the stretch. He teed off at the 18th with a five-shot lead.

"It's very fun when you can stand on that podium and celebrate with your teammates," Rahm said about Legion XIII’s success since his last win. "But as far as obviously being a competitor and as myself goes, I wanted to get this done. It feels different. I think I would be way more ecstatic if I was celebrating with my teammates for the win, like the Aces did today, but there's a sense of self-accomplishment and pride that goes with doing it myself."

The 4Aces, meanwhile, were equally respectful of Rahm, both winners enjoying the end of their droughts.

"I played very, very good all week," said Pieters, who produced his first individual podium finish, a solo third. "Obviously, I can't control the fact that Jon is unbelievable at golf."

FINAL LEADERBOARDS

Individual Top 10

1 (-23) – Jon Rahm, Legion XIII (66-62-65-64)

2 (-20) – Thomas Detry, 4Aces (64-63-66-67)

3 (-19) – Thomas Pieters, 4Aces (68-66-61-66)

4 (-18) – Harold Varner III, Smash (66-64-63-69)

5 (-17) – Matthew Wolff, RangeGoats (65-64-69-65)

6 (-16) – Carlos Ortiz, Torque (60-65-69-69)

7 (-15) – Dean Burmester, Southern Guards (62-64-69-70)

T8 (-14) – Lucas Herbert, Ripper (66-65-65-70); Sergio Garcia, Fireballs (63-69-65-69); Louis Oosthuizen, Southern Guards (71-65-65-65); Elvis Smylie, Ripper (69-65-67-66); Graeme McDowell, Smash (67-63-70-66); David Puig, Fireballs (65-64-71-66)

Team Top 3

1 (-58) – 4Aces GC (Johnson 65, Kim 66, Pieters 66, Detry 67; Rd. 4 total: -16)

2 (-52) – Smash GC (McDowell 66, Gooch 68, Kokrak 69, Varner III 69; Rd. 4 total: -8)

3 (-51) – Legion XIII (Rahm 64, Surratt 65, Hatton 70, McKibbin 71; Rd. 4 total: -10)

This piece is courtesy of Mike McAllister in partnership with LIV Golf.