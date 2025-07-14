LIV Golf
Every LIV golfer that has qualified for the 2025 Open Championship
Published Jul. 15, 2025 10:16 a.m. ET
For most of the season, the LIV Golf circuit and the PGA Tour run entirely apart—only at the four majors do their schedules intersect.
The 2025 Open Championship, golf’s third major, takes place July 17 to 20 at Royal Portrush. Its 156-player field once again blends the best from both tours, with a record 19 LIV competitors teeing it up in Northern Ireland.
Here are those record-breaking 19 LIV golfers who qualified for the British Open.
LIV Golfers playing in the Open Championship:
- Dean Burmester
- John Catlin
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Sergio Garcia
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Lucas Herbert
- Dustin Johnson
- Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Tom McKibbin
- Phil Mickelson
- Joaquin Niemann
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Carlos Ortiz
- Patrick Reed
- Jon Rahm
- Cameron Smith
- Henrik Stenson
- Lee Westwood
The first round of the 2025 Open Championship will begin on Thursday, July 17th.
