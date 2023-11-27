College Football
The inaugural Pop-Tarts bowl is debuting college football's first-ever edible mascot
A new bowl game is coming this season with a (literally) delicious twist.

The first-ever Pop-Tarts bowl will not only feature a giant Pop-Tart as its mascot, but that mascot will be an actual, edible Pop-Tart that the winning team will have the opportunity to munch on.

According to the bowl's press release, the mascot will still be a live mascot, running around the stadium and interacting with fans while doing standard mascot things before it meets its fate at the end of the game. 

As for when that moment comes after the final whistle sounds, social media had some ideas.

The bowl, scheduled for Dec. 28 in Orlando, Fla., will feature an ACC team facing off against a Big 12 team. You may recognize it under some of its former names from the past several seasons under various sponsors, such as the Cheez-It Bowl, the Camping World Bowl and Russell Athletic Bowl.

Now, it will be known for a sweet prize for the winning team — and a less sweet prize for the mascot.

