Shilo Sanders recruits transfers to join Colorado: 'This not Last Chance U'

Shilo and Shedeur Sanders are hitting the recruiting trail for Colorado.

Defensive back Shilo Sanders wrote in an Instagram story that he wants defensive players in the transfer portal to contact him while offensive players in the portal should contact his brother and quarterback, Shedeur.

"This not Last Chance U," Sanders wrote, referring to the documentary show that covers athletes seeking to earn a scholarship from a top school while playing at junior college.

Sanders' post on social media came toward the end of the first day of the transfer portal opening for the spring window, with several notable names already entering the portal.

While Sanders' post seemed to be widely scorned on social media, Colorado's targeting of players in the transfer portal shouldn't come as much of a surprise. Deion Sanders transformed Colorado's roster in his first season on the job in 2023, bringing 51 transfers ahead of the season. Those transfers included both Shilo and Shedeur Sanders along with Class of 2022 No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter, with all three following Deion Sanders from Jackson State to Colorado.

Sanders and the influx of transfers helped Colorado improve their win total from one to four in 2023. Colorado hit the portal hard again earlier this offseason, bringing in 25 transfers during the winter portal period. That's the second-most incoming transfers for all teams in FBS as their incoming transfer class was ranked sixth by 247 Sports.

On the flip side, Sanders hasn't recruited high school players as much. Colorado only has 11 incoming freshmen from the Class of 2024, which is the second-fewest among schools in the four power conferences.

Do Shedeur Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes have a target on their backs?

Even though the transfer portal has mostly benefited Colorado, it also could lose some noteworthy players. Eleven Colorado players have entered or intend to enter the spring portal.

Cornerback Cormani McClain is the most notable player from the group, entering the portal on Tuesday. He was a five-star recruit in the Class of 2023, recording 13 total tackles last season.

Obviously, only time will tell how Colorado's roster will look once the transfer portal window for the spring closes. But Year 2 of the "Coach Prime" era in Boulder is already bringing some changes as Colorado is moving from the Pac-12 to the Big 12 in 2024.

Colorado holds its spring game on April 27 and opens the regular season against North Dakota State at home on Aug. 31. It'll play its first Big 12 game on Sept. 21, hosting Baylor.

