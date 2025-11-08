College Football
Deion Sanders, Colorado Out of Bowl Eligibility After Week 11 Loss to WVU
Updated Nov. 8, 2025 7:24 p.m. ET

West Virginia's Curtis Jones Jr. said he's available to play running back whenever he's needed. 

Jones normally lines up at a hybrid linebacker position, but the sophomore who played both sides in high school has been given more practice time in the offensive backfield in recent weeks due to numerous injuries to others.

On Saturday, Jones had two short touchdown runs on his three carries, and West Virginia held off Colorado, 29-22.

"He could be a weapon," West Virginia coach Rich Rodriguez said.

Jones was the only back who weighed more than 180 pounds available for the Mountaineers after backup Tyler Jacklich got hurt in practice on Wednesday. 

"I had to shake the dust off a little bit in practice," Jones said, adding that it doesn't matter what side of the ball he's playing on. "I'm just trying to help my team in any situation I can."

West Virginia (4-6, 2-6 Big 12) has won two straight for the first time this season. Colorado (3-7, 1-6 Big 12) has lost three straight. The Buffaloes kept this one close after being outscored 105-24 in their previous two contests.

Colorado freshman Julian Lewis threw two touchdown passes in his first start in place of Kaidon Salter. He brought the Buffaloes within 19-16 with a 23-yard scoring toss to Omarion Miller midway through the third quarter. But Colorado never held the lead.

Jones punched in a 2-yard run for a score in the second quarter, then scored on a 4-yard run with 4:15 left in the game for a 29-19 lead.

After Alejandro Mata's third field goal brought Colorado within 29-22 with 1:16 left, West Virginia recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock.

West Virginia running back Diore Hubbard’s 69-yard reception in stride down the left side line set up tight end Ryan Ward’s first touchdown catch, a 3-yarder from freshman Scotty Fox Jr. for a 16-3 lead late in the second quarter. Both teams then moved quickly down the field for scores before halftime. Lewis hit Joseph Williams with an 8-yard touchdown strike, and Kade Hensley followed with a 41-yard field goal as time ran out to give West Virginia a 19-9 halftime lead.

But Fox threw interceptions on consecutive pass attempts in the third quarter to give Colorado a chance at a comeback.

Lewis, who has thrown passes in a backup role twice this season, was 22 of 35 for 299 yards. Miller finished with a season-high 131 receiving yards on six catches.

"It felt amazing playing football again," Lewis said. "But of course, it hurts to lose. We have to play better."

Colorado has a bye next Saturday and hosts Arizona State on Nov. 22. WVU plays at Arizona State next Saturday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

