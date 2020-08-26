Positive Cases Shift NC State Opener

College Football
NC State's season opener against Virginia Teach has been rescheduled from from Sept. 12 to Sept. 26 due to a recent increase in coronavirus cases in the NC State athletic department, causing the school to suspend all athletic activities, the ACC announced Wednesday.

NC State announced 27 positive cases connected to the athletic department on Monday before deciding to pause play. It is not confirmed how many involve the football program.

The ACC features an 11-game fall football slate, played over at least 13 weeks, with two open dates per team to provide scheduling flexibility if necessary.

Sept. 26 was an available date on both NC State and Virginia Tech's calendars. The Wolfpack will now begin their season Sept. 19 against Wake Forest, and the Hokies will open the same day against rival Virginia.

The shift in schedule means NC State will be on the road following the Wake Forest game for three straight weeks, with trips to Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh (Oct. 3) and Virginia (Oct. 10) on the docket.

NC State hasn’t held practice since Saturday’s scrimmage and over a dozen players were held out because of COVID protocols.

Last week, NC State sent students home for online instruction for the rest of the fall semester. 

NC State reported 45 new positive tests among students on Tuesday, for a total of students 501 since March.

On Aug. 20, NC State became the third ACC school to halt in-person classes, following North Carolina and Notre Dame. The Tar Heels sent students home for the remainder of the semester and the Fighting Irish are currently on a two-week pause that began on Aug. 18.

Notre Dame and UNC have resumed practice after a several day break, and the athletic leadership at both universities confirms they still plan to play a fall football season.

On Monday, Duke announced their home-opener will take place on Sept. 19 against Boston College without fans in attendance. Instead, Wallace Wade Stadium will be filled with cardboard cutouts.

There is currently no timetable in place for when spectators will be allowed.

Duke has six home football games, including five ACC games and an Oct. 31 nonconference matchup with Charlotte. The Blue Devils are set to open the season on Sept. 12 at Notre Dame.

