Notre Dame, conferences agree on six-year deal to continue CFP through 2031
The nine Bowl Subdivision conferences and Notre Dame reached an agreement Friday on a six-year deal to continue the College Football Playoff through the 2031 season, a significant step that sets in place a revenue sharing plan and allows the CFP to finalize a media rights agreement.
Executive Director Bill Hancock said the agreement does not lock in a format for the CFP for 2026 and beyond. The playoff is expanding this season from four teams to 12, but that number could grow after the current contract with ESPN expires after the 2025 season.
Hancock declined to give details of the revenue sharing agreement, but said the conferences and Notre Dame did agree that at least five conferences will be guaranteed access to the playoff each season.
"This agreement is a really important next step for the CFP," Hancock told the AP. "It ensures that fans will continue to have a postseason football tournament to enjoy, and they will see the best teams in the country competing for the national championship."
Reporting by The Associated Press.
