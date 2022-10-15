College Football Michigan-Penn State live updates: On the ground coverage at Big Noon Kickoff 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The No. 5 Michigan Wolverines and No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions are underway in a huge Big Ten matchup Saturday, and we have the "Big Noon Kickoff" game covered from start to finish!

Rob Stone, Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn and Urban Meyer were there to break down the action before the game, which is being called by FOX Sports' top crew of Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft.

And our reporters are on site to provide wall-to-wall coverage throughout the day.

Reports from Ann Arbor — our reporters on the ground

Who is 'Vacation Jim?' Grace Harbaugh, the daughter of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, helps us understand who 'Vacation Jim' is and tells us how he helped her go viral this summer on TikTok.

Junior Colson's incredible journey from Haiti to Ann Arbor Star Michigan Wolverines linebacker Junior Colson has an amazing story behind his path to college football.

Aidan Hutchinson joins ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ Former Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson discusses Michigan's matchup with Penn State and his first season with the Detroit Lions.

( Read more ) College football road trip: Charlotte Wilder takes a tour of "The Big House" at Michigan, learning about the wild history behind a massive stadium that somehow manages to feel cozy.

( Read more ) Rob Rang breaks down some top prospects NFL scouts will be watching this weekend, including Penn State linebacker Joey Porter Jr., writing that Porter "possesses terrific size, length and strength, ‘rassling opposing receivers in much the same way that his father dominated the competition off the edge for the Pittsburgh Steelers ."

( Read more ) Who will win the Heisman Trophy? What teams will ultimately land spots in the CFP? What teams and players have been the most surprising this season? We surveyed the FOX Sports staff to seek an answer to these questions, and more.

(Read more) How did Penn State get out to such a great start this season? By getting back to its roots, according to RJ Young. Young examines how the Nittany Lions have returned to being dominant in the trenches, clearing a path for talented freshman running back Nick Singleton

