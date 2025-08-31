College Football Joel Klatt's College Football Rankings: Ohio State Rises, Chaos Reigns Updated Sep. 1, 2025 10:20 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

College football is back — and so is the chaos.

After an action-packed Week 1, FOX Sports lead college football analyst Joel Klatt unveiled his updated Top 10 rankings, with some major shakeups at the top.

Did Ohio State do enough to catapult to No. 1 after a gritty win over Texas? Where does LSU stand following a dominant performance against Clemson?

Here are Klatt's top 10 rankings after a wild opening weekend.

Klatt's take: Ohio State is the defending national champions. They beat the No. 1 team in the country. And they rolled off their fifth consecutive top-10 win. With a new quarterback and all those new faces, that defense was absolutely tremendous for Matt Patricia, their new defensive coordinator. The Buckeyes are No. 1 for me.

Klatt's take: LSU gets the giant win and the question about Brian Kelly, in particular in openers, and coming in with that rebuilt transfer portal defense, they were terrific. In a lot of ways, the most complete team in college football.

Klatt's take: Penn State is experienced, in particular at quarterback. We know they are going to be right there. I can't wait to see them play somebody like Oregon, which they will to open up Big Ten play later in September.

Klatt's take: Oregon didn't play anybody, but this is an elite team. Dante Moore looked good in the snaps that we saw.

Klatt's take: Georgia is at No. 5. I didn't see them play anybody, but I do still think this is an elite team.

Klatt's take: I know they lost on the road against the defending national champions. I still think this is the worst that Arch Manning is going to play because he's going to learn from this. Let's not forget, this was his first road start as a college football player. That is a tough thing to do and if you take the name off his back and lower the expectations just a little bit, you start to realize there shouldn't be any panic around Austin, Texas. In fact, for me, zero panic about Texas.

Klatt's take: Miami gets the big win over Notre Dame, and they jump up to No. 7. What we saw in previous years from Miami was that Mario Cristobal was building an elite roster, but that roster didn't really know how to win big games and how to beat top-10 teams. Now, they get that done, in large part due to the fact that they've got this experienced quarterback.

Klatt's take: Clemson also lost, but that was a tremendous game against LSU. Clemson was right there, driving late to tie the game. That's a team that I still think is an elite team. They need to fix some things on the offensive line moving forward.

Klatt's take: I'm not worried about Notre Dame. I liked the way their young QB, CJ Carr, answered the bell late in their game against Miami. I still like their defense and I still think they'll be able to run the football really well. It just now puts some pressure on their game against Texas A&M in the coming weeks.

Klatt's take: How about that huge win over Alabama? The combination of their new offensive coordinator, Gus Malzahn, and their new quarterback, Tommy Castellanos, was tremendous. Their run game opened up, they ran it all over Alabama. Their defense looked fast and physical. I was very impressed with Florida State. They jump all the way into the top 10. That's clearly a contender in the ACC.

Joel Klatt is FOX Sports' lead college football game analyst and the host of the podcast " The Joel Klatt Show. " Follow him at @joelklatt and subscribe to the "Joel Klatt Show" on YouTube .

