Jim Harbaugh to be Michigan honorary captain in opener vs. Fresno State

Former Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh will be the school's honorary captain for its 2024 college football season opener against the Fresno State Bulldogs on Aug. 31, according to athletic director Warde Manuel.

"I look forward to seeing him in September and I look forward to having him back here in Ann Arbor for that game," Manuel said on the latest edition of the "1 Star Recruits" podcast. "A lot of respect. That man was the captain of our [1986] team and led us to the Rose Bowl."

In what was Harbaugh's ninth season on the sidelines for Michigan, the Wolverines claimed the No. 1 seed in the 2024 College Football Playoff and then went on to win the national championship.

Michigan went a combined 89-25 under Harbaugh, including six 10-plus-win seasons, three College Football Playoff appearances, three Big Ten titles and three consecutive wins over the Ohio State Buckeyes from 2021-23. Harbaugh left Michigan to become the new head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers in January.

As a player, Harbaugh was Michigan's primary quarterback from 1985-86 and was on its roster from 1983-86. Michigan won 10-plus games in each of Harbaugh's two full seasons under center. He then went on to be a first-round pick in the 1987 NFL Draft.

At the same time, Harbaugh has been under fire lately, as he was recently implicated in Michigan's sign-stealing scandal, but denied wrongdoing on his end. He was also suspended from coaching in the collegiate ranks for one year — should he ever return to college — given findings that proved he had impermissible contact with players and recruits in 2020, when access was restricted due to COVID-19. Harbaugh was also given a four-year show-cause.

As for Michigan's Week 1 opponent, Fresno State is coming off a 9-4 season (4-4 in Mountain West play) and a win over New Mexico State in the New Mexico Bowl. The Wolverines' first game on FOX comes on Sept. 7 when they host the Texas Longhorns on "Big Noon Saturday."

Michigan is now led by new head coach and former offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore.

